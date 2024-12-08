New Severance Season 2 trailer has a brief but “disturbing shot” sparking new theories

There’s a new Severance Season 2 trailer that’s inspired a new round of theories, and it all has to do with one spooky figure seen in the Lumon offices.

Anyone who’s into enigmatic sci-fi, fictional technology, or Apple TV+ shows (or all three) will already be obsessed with Severance. And with Season 2 arriving on January 17, there’s been a slate of new trailers and teasers to raise even more questions when it comes to Mark and co.

The latest trailer, released on December 7, gives fans the most detailed look at the new season yet. Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan all still have their memories of their trip to the outside world, but oddly, they’re being portrayed as heroes.

But Milchick is still on their backs, and Mark is still reeling from the knowledge that his Outie’s wife is alive in the form of Ms. Casey. There’s a lot going on, but many fans are distracted by a “disturbing” image that involves a creepy goat herder.

Severance Season 2 trailer brings back the goats

At around 2:12 minutes into the trailer, a strange figure (played by Olafur Olafsson) can be seen standing on an artificial hill in the Lumon offices, surrounded by goats. With dark clothing and an antler-like headpiece, many have noted this character mimics the appearance of Baphomet.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen goats in Severance. In Season 1 during “The Grim Barbarity of Optics and Design”, Mark and Helly stumble upon a room filled with baby goats, with a man feeding one of them with a bottle. This sparked a variety of theories as to their relevance, but this snippet from Season 2 proves there may be answers soon to come.

Until then, fans have been picking apart the meaning of this brief shot, with one pointing out there may only be one reasonable explanation: that Lumon is a cult.

“We’ve seen the elements elsewhere,” noted one Reddit user. “We saw the dude raising goats in Season 1 and they were supposedly being prepared for something they weren’t ready for. We know the underground floors are huge and contain weird things that should be outdoors, like the Kier house.

“And there are even other things in Petey’s map that suggest more of it. We’ve seen weird ritualistic costumes in the waffle party. And we know Lumon and Kier are a good old fashioned cult. This looks like naturally where all of this is heading.”

Apple TV+

Another user suggested a different theory, writing, “Pan embodies both the animalistic and human sides combined. Their office is working on debugging that aspect of humanity, symbolized by the goat.”

“I think the question is really, why are they raising the goats underground on the severed floor?” one asked. “One possibility is that it’s part of an enrichment program for severed people. Visit a goat farm so you don’t get depressed and try to overthrow the company.

“But they clearly didn’t care about that in S1, and yet there were goats, so it can’t be that simple. Maybe the goats are a part of an attempt to do the MDR process, whatever it is, with animals other than humans. Or maybe some aspect of severance that requires donor tissue- like extra brain cells or something.

“The goats are genetically engineered to have biocompatible brain cells (or whatever).”

Answers to the goats (and many other strange details in the Lumon offices) will hopefully be addressed when Season 2 arrives on January 17. Until then, check out our guides to the best TV shows of 2024, the Innies vs Outies explained, and our Severance Season 1 recap.