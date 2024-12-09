Beast Games release schedule: All episodes in MrBeast’s Prime Video series

MrBeast’s own blockbuster television series, Beast Games, is just around the corner. From the release date to a breakdown of the first season, here’s what you need to know.

After years of dominating on YouTube, MrBeast is taking on a new challenge in the TV industry. His very own game show, Beast Games, is coming soon to Prime Video and it’s already set to be a record-breaking affair.

While initially marred in controversy due to a number of lawsuits claiming filming led to “inhumane conditions” for contestants, MrBeast himself has addressed it all head-on, claiming he’s sitting on behind-the-scenes footage to debunk the allegations.

Nonetheless, despite the drama surrounding its creation, Beast Games is barreling toward its imminent release. So to get you up to speed, here’s the full release schedule along with a look at Season 1 as a whole.

When is Beast Games out?

Beast Games is set to premiere on Thursday, December 19, 2024 on Prime Video.

The series will launch with a two-episode premiere, followed by weekly episodes until the competition concludes.

How many episodes are there?

Beast Games spans 10 episodes in total. The full competition is spread out across all 10 episodes, beginning with 1,000 contestants in episode 1 and reaching one final winner in episode 10.

Beast Games release schedule

As Beast Games debuts with a double-header on December 19 and continues weekly from there, the show will conclude on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Below is the full release schedule:

Episode 1 – December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Episode 2 – December 19, 2024

December 19, 2024 Episode 3 – December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Episode 4 – January 2, 2025

January 2, 2025 Episode 5 – January 9, 2025

January 9, 2025 Episode 6 – January 16, 2025

January 16, 2025 Episode 7 – January 23, 2025

January 23, 2025 Episode 8 – January 30, 2025

January 30, 2025 Episode 9 – February 7, 2025

February 7, 2025 Episode 10 – February 13, 2025

Instagram: MrBeast MrBeast’s biggest project yet boasts a $5 million prize pool.

For now, there’s no telling if Beast Games is a one-and-done project, or if we’ll see MrBeast reunite with Prime Video for another season down the line. We’ll just have to wait and see how successful it is when Season 1 gets underway on December 19.