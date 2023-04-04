Invincible creator promises Season 2 & 3 won’t have a “large gap”

Invincible fans won’t need to wait as long between Season 2 and 3, according to creator and showrunner Robert Kirkman.

Invincible, published Image Comics, was a niche comic book property until the Prime Video series, which catapulted it to a level of acclaim and hype the show perhaps wasn’t prepared for.

The first season dropped on the streaming platform in early 2021. It quickly attracted a loyal, hungry fanbase, with viewership so strong that Amazon green-lit two more seasons.

That was then, this is now – and we still don’t have much to report on with Invincible Season 2, other than it’s coming later this year. Thankfully, the gap between future seasons will be much smaller.

Invincible Season 2 and 3 will be released closer together

In a new interview with Collider ahead of the release of Renfield, Kirkman spoke about his hopes for Season 3 and tightening the show’s release schedule.

“I can’t say. Far enough along that there won’t be a similar gap between Season 2 and Season 3,” he said, when asked how production on the next season was going.

“This is the pain. This area right now is the pain for Invincible fans. So once we’re through this, once Season 2 comes out, hopefully, it should be smooth sailing from there on. There won’t be these big, large gaps, theoretically.

“It’s going great. I’m seeing full animation now, and we’re getting music and stuff put into it, and it’s coming along really great. And I can’t wait for people to finally see it so that they stop asking me about it.”

This lines up with Kirkman’s earlier comments to the outlet, with the creator citing the “daunting” production timeline and years in development for the delay.

“There’s definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. I think we’re in a good place to be moving forward, were this show to end up being successful,” he said.

You can find out more about Invincible Season 2, including its release date window and more, here.