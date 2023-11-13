Invincible fans divided by getting a new season each year

Robert Kirkman has revealed he’s aiming to have one new season of Invincible released every year, a goal that has already divided fans of the show.

Invincible snuck onto Prime Video in early 2021 and became a runaway surprise success, despite little in the way of marketing and its source material being an acclaimed, but niche comic book series.

Amazon quickly recognized it had a hit and green-lit a second and third season, but the two-and-a-half-year gap between Season 1 and 2 was arduous, to say the least; global restrictions caused inevitable delays, animation takes a long time anyway, and the second season has been frustratingly split into two halves.

Kirkman has already confirmed there’ll be shorter hiatuses between seasons going forward, with Invincible aiming for a one-season-per-year release strategy until its conclusion – but is that too much?

Invincible fans worry about animators with one season each year

Speaking to Collider at the premiere of Season 2’s first episode, Kirkman said it’s “the goal” to release a new season of Invincible each year.

“I think that that would be the goal. I’ve said publicly, the gap between Season 1 and Season 2 are the longest gap we’ll ever have. I’ve seen people say, ‘Oh, it’s gonna be three years for every season. This isn’t gonna work.’ But we don’t know, it’s a very hard production schedule, it’s a very tough show to produce.

“So, the goal is to try and get it as close to a season a year as we possibly can. I can’t guarantee that we’ll hit that. But it’s a weird time for television. Like, name one show that comes out consistently every year because it’s like Stranger Things, House of the Dragon. I know that the pandemic delayed things a lot. But it seems like it’s harder and harder to get shows to come out every year.”

One season each year is a pretty standard release schedule on TV, but given the extra labor required on animated projects, some fans are worried that artists will be overworked.

“One season a year is too much for animation. Let the animators have a break and take their time,” one wrote. “Oh they better be f*ckin paying those animators,” another tweeted. “One season a year is too much for animation… don’t think it’s a good idea,” a third wrote. “Hope this doesn’t cause any unreasonable crunch times,” a fourth posted.

Others are delighted by the news. “Old school vibes! I love it! These new shows make you wait 2+ years for a new season smh,” one wrote. “An Invincible season a year for about 6-7 seasons sounds perfect to me. It’ll be worth the wait,” a second tweeted.

“This would be incredible!!! S1 was [fire], S2 is amazing too so far. Give me more and more, thankfully the waiting gap between S1 – S2 shouldn’t take as long for the future seasons,” a third wrote.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-2 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

