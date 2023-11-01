Hunger Games stars dominate Netflix and Peacock charts

They were the star-crossed lovers of The Hunger Games, but now the actors are the stars of other new movies making it big time on streaming charts.

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best successes to come from this time was The Hunger Games, set in a world in which children are forced to fight each other to the death in an arena created and run by the oppressive and controlling Capitol society.

Article continues after ad

The first Hunger Games movie received an 84% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and arguably began a whole new genre of teen dystopian book adaptations. These movies shot a lot of their cast members into superstardom, including the likes of leads Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson.

Article continues after ad

Both actors continued on to have successful careers, especially Lawrence, who would win an Academy Award during the height of her Hunger Games fame. Now, two of their movies are hitting the top of streaming services, proving that these stars still have what it takes.

Article continues after ad

New films from Hunger Games stars dominate streaming charts

Teen dystopian stars Hutcherson and Lawrence are once again leading US cinema, despite being in separate movies this time, and in separate genres.

Lawrence’s raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings has reached the top placement in Netflix’s official Top 10 watched list for the previous week. Meanwhile, Hutcherson is starring in the horror video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy’s which is leading the charge on Peacock.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While we didn’t love No Hard Feelings – check out our 2-star review here – we did love Five Nights at Freddy’s, giving it 4 stars. Despite having a mix of a cinema and streaming release, the box office returns for Five Nights are doing well, even if overall critical reception is mixed.

Article continues after ad

Both stars are likely still best known for their role in the Hunger Games franchise, as the tale of the “Star-crossed lovers,” that being the Girl of Fire and the Boy with the Bread, was one of the driving forces of the whole saga.

The franchise expanded in 2020 when author Suzanne Collins released a prequel novel. This book, titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, focuses on the early life of the original series villain, President Snow. The book proved to be popular among fans, so popular in fact, that it’s now getting its own movie adaptation, which is heading to cinemas this month.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Find out more about The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, click here. You can check also out our other hubs below:

The Gentlemen | Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Monster Season 2 | All the Light We Cannot See | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2