10 best TV shows to stream on Apple TV+ in September 2024

While other platforms might have glitzy marketing campaigns that get them talked about more often, you’ll find the best TV shows on Apple TV+.

It may not be the most productive streaming service out there, but Apple is all about quality over quantity. Indeed, you’ll only find a small handful of TV shows streaming there each month, but they’re almost always amazing.

Truth be told, you could probably get more enjoyment out of one month of Apple TV+ than you’d get out of a whole year with other platforms.

So, we decided to round up the most binge-worthy TV shows on Apple’s service to make sure you maximize your streaming strategy.

10. Ted Lasso (2020–present)

Apple TV+

If football (or soccer, as Ted calls it) is your thing, then Ted Lasso is going to be your cup of tea. However, a knowledge of the beautiful game is far from essential when it comes to enjoying this feel-good dramedy.

The show wrapped up pretty nicely with its third season, but there’s now word that Ted Lasso Season 4 is in development. We can’t wait to see what’s next for AFC Richmond and its unorthodox coach.

9. Silo (2023–present)

Apple TV+

Apple has a real knack for producing tense, taut thrillers, and Silo very much falls into that category. In a dystopian future, an underground community fights for survival as the world above threatens to wipe out humanity for good.

Rebecca Ferguson stars here, and she’s brilliant, as always. Season 2 starts in November, too, so if you binge the first season fast, you’ll be all caught up for the next installment.

8. For All Mankind (2019–present)

Apple TV+

There’s a lot of sci-fi goodness among the TV shows on Apple TV+ and For All Mankind is one of the most fascinating yet accessible of them all. What would happen if Russia had won the space race? That’s the question posed by this story of an alternate history.

For All Mankind Season 5 is on the way at some point in the future, but you’ve plenty to get through in the meantime, with 40 episodes in the bank already.

7. Foundation (2021–present)

Apple TV+

If you prefer your space stories a little more complex, then look no further than Foundation. It’ll hurt your brain, but it’s damn good television. The show is based on the books by Isaac Asimov, and has a killer cast including Lee Pace and Jared Harris.

Set in the far future, Foundation offers us a galaxy ruled by various clones of Emperor Cleon, and one full of conflict. But, the titular Foundation could preserve the best of humanity, and bring down the despotic Cleon clan once and for all.

6. Dickinson (2019–2021)

Apple TV+

Think you know the famous poet, Emily Dickinson? Think again. This playful drama series puts a modern spin on her story and explores all kinds of themes such as society, gender, sexuality, and family.

Hailee Steinfeld stars as the rebellious young writer, with support from Ella Hunt. This one is a real fan-favorite among Apple subscribers and is perfect if you enjoy a bit of a love story with a twist.

5. Presumed Innocent (2024–present)

Apple TV+

First of all, Jake Gyllenhaal does not do television, so the fact he signed on for this one should be enough to entice you in. Then, when you realize it’s a remake of the Harrison Ford movie from the ’90s, Presumed Innocent should shoot to the top of your watchlist (yes, we know we’ve put it fifth here, just get it near the top of your watchlist, OK?)

The Season 1 ending threw a real curveball our way, and it stuck the landing brilliantly. Initially expected to be a limited series, the fact there is a Presumed Innocent Season 2 on the way has us even more intrigued. This is not just one of the best TV shows on Apple TV+ this year, it’s one of the very best things the platform has ever put out.

4. Masters of the Air (2024)

Apple TV+

If you’ve ever spent a few hours looking through the Band of Brothers cast and shouting, “I know him!” then you’ll love Masters of the Air. This limited series is linked to the classic show, but prior knowledge is not essential. Better yet, this war story features several big names like Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa.

It’s all based on a true story, and the might and money of Apple make it a riveting and convincing small-screen epic. Masters of the Air is the ultimate dad TV show. You know the type to get the old man standing in front of the telly, with your arms crossed?

3. Shrinking (2023–present)

Apple TV+

Apple may be better known for twisted sci-fi stories, but it does dramedies well, too. Harrison Ford and Jason Segel star in Shrinking, a heartwarming, hilarious story of a father trying to connect with his teenage daughter while navigating his own complicated love life and career.

This show offers genuine laugh-out-loud moments, with a great mix of slapstick comedy and witty one-liners. It’s a nice, light watch, but, it also can pull on your heartstrings, too. We can’t wait for the second season!

2. Slow Horses (2022–present)

Apple TV+

Slow Horses is Apple’s best-kept secret. Most people haven’t even heard of it, never mind watched it, and yet it’s a near-perfect TV show. It’s a thriller series with a hint of dry wit, and it’s led by none other than Gary Oldman!

The story sees a group of MI5 rejects whose careers should be over. But, in a twist of fate, their dull admin work leads them to investigate some of the biggest threats facing the country. Keep an eye out for Slow Horses Season 4, which is coming soon.

1. Severance (2022–present)

Apple TV+

The impact Severance had in just one short season is huge. It’s got a fairly simple premise – workers get their memories wiped every time they clock in, keeping their personal lives entirely separate, but something sinister is going on at Lumon Industries. But, with high production value and a stellar cast, Severance soars.

The first season ended on an incredible cliffhanger way back in April 2022, and we’ll be waiting until January 2025 for Severance Season 2. But, our anticipation has not wavered one bit, which is a testament to the immense quality of the show.

Right, those are the best TV shows on Apple TV+ and we reckon they’ll keep you busy for a while. If you need more, there are also a bunch of great movies on Apple. Alternatively, learn about other shows like The Last of Us Season 2, Stranger Things Season 5, and Landman.