True crime fans discover Oxygen, a “secret” documentary streaming platform

Netflix better watch out – it’s got some stiff competition from Oxygen. You might have missed the true crime documentary streaming platform, but its cases are shocking.

As far as streaming services go, Netflix has had a monopoly on quality true crime documentaries for the last few years. But thanks to TikTok, “secret” platform Oxygen is getting a new lease of life.

Technically, it’s not so secret at all. Oxygen started life as an official TV network for NBC, with founders including Oprah Winfrey launching it back in 2000. These days, you’re more likely to find its true crime docu-series on the app and social media feeds.

Even if you haven’t watched hit franchises like Snapped, Killer Couples, and Criminal Confessionals, Oxygen’s viewership has privately been paying off for years. As of 2023, the primetime version of the channel pulled in an average of over 300,000 viewers (according to The Wrap).

Now, the true crime streamer is having its time to shine for a brand-new generation on TikTok. This month, it’s Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney that’s been getting attention, with clips of the heartbreaking story getting millions of views.

After Sarah Turney took to socials with suspicions that her dad killed her sister, Alissa – the 17-year-old who vanished back in 2001 – she quickly went viral. The new Oxygen documentary follows Sarah re-examining her and Alissa’s childhood in order to try and find out the truth.

Dannemora Prison Break, Manson: The Women, and The Forgotten West Memphis Three are also among the platform’s most binge-able titles.

“The new shows on Oxygen are great. I hope they keep producing more instead of changing the identity of the channel again,” one Redditor posted, with a second agreeing: “My mom (and I as well, since I live with my parents) have seen at LEAST every single crime show on Oxygen – not every episode, but pretty close. They’re good! We like 48 Hours Mystery and Snapped a lot.”

For full access to Oxygen’s true crime documentaries, you can watch via free NBCUniversal credits or with a subscription to Peacock.

