How to watch Sanditon Season 3 from anywhere

Sanditon Season 3 is finally here for streaming, but some audiences may not be able to watch it yet – so here’s how you can watch from wherever you are with a VPN, even if you’re outside the UK.

Sanditon Season 3 premiered on PBS Masterpiece in the US and Canada back in March 2023, but now it has finally made it to streaming services.

The show follows the final unfinished Jane Austen novel, which tells the tale of Charlotte Heywood, a spirited woman who moves from her rural home to Sanditon, a fishing village turned seaside resort.

While some fans have already been enjoying Sanditon Season 3 for free on streaming services such as ITVX, others haven’t been so lucky. But don’t worry, there’s an easy way to watch it wherever you are, and you can even watch it for free too, so here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Sanditon Season 3 for free with a VPN

If you can’t access Sanditon Season 3 right now, here’s what you need to do in order to access it for free from anywhere:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the UK; Express VPN allows you to choose from multiple different spots Sign up for ITVX, which is free, and start streaming

Sanditon Season 3 premiered on ITVX on August 3, followed by it’s appearance on fellow streaming site BritBox, though the latter costs £5.99. PBS’s online library currently has the show available too for a minimum donation of $5.

Best VPN to watch Sanditon Season 3

ExpressVPN is the best VPN if you’re trying to watch Sanditon Season 3.

It comes with super-fast servers, secure connections free from throttling, strong encryption and security, and seamless integration with Windows and OS operating systems, as well as PlayStation and Xbox.

You can also connect to other countries outside the US and UK, so if there are other streaming platforms and libraries you can’t access where you are right now, you can broaden your browser’s horizons with a simple click.

Sanditon Season 3 started streaming on August 3. In the meantime, check out our other TV & movie hubs below:

