Young Sheldon cast hint big “reveal” is coming in Season 7 finale

With the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale only one day away, the cast has hinted that a big “reveal” is on the horizon.

While the headlines of the Season 7 finale have been confirmed — George’s funeral and the return of adult Sheldon — the finer details have yet to be revealed.

In a new TikTok post, the cast of Young Sheldon has hinted that a “reveal” is on the cards, likely connected to the highly-anticipated cameo by Jim Parsons.

Parsons says “We’re making an appearance in it [the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale]” in the clip, to which Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy, responds, “And it’s a reveal of sorts.”

Lance Barber, who plays George, added, “There’s some stuff that the Big Bang fans will know very well.”

Young Sheldon viewers have already seen a few sneak peeks of what’s to come, including the full season finale trailer.

Sheldon and Amy appear to be returning for a flash-forward, likely to reveal that Young Sheldon itself exists because Sheldon is in the process of writing his memoir.

In the trailer, Sheldon hints that George’s death was the “ultimate gift,” possibly explaining why his view of his father differed so much in TBBT.

While this hasn’t been confirmed, fans do know that the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale is going to be an emotional one, as Emily Osment confirms in the clip.

“I think it’s gonna wrap up in a way where you’re crying but you’re also feeling fuzzy inside,” she explained.

Osment later followed this up with an Instagram post, captioned: “Come help us bid farewell to this unbelievable show this Thursday on CBS. I am so grateful for this chapter of my life and the way these remarkable people filled the pages.

“I love you @youngsheldoncbs. Thank you for the last three years. Prepare yourself y’all.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.

