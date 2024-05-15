House of the Dragon stars actually hated their most viral moment

One year after it became immensely popular, House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy have since revealed that they actually hated their famous sbagliato meme.

During the peak of House of Dragon Season 1‘s promotion, Cooke and D’Arcy went viral for a tiny interview snippet, aka: the sbagliato meme. (Or, the “stunnin'” meme, if you prefer.)

The interview, which has now been viewed almost three million times on YouTube, became famous for a moment in which Olivia Cooke asks Emma D’Arcy what her drink of choice was. The answer — “a negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it” — then prompted Cooke to reply in her Greater Manchester accent: “Oh, stunnin’!” (You can watch the moment for yourself in the below video.)

Now, ahead of House of the Dragon Season 2, it’s become clear that not everyone loved the internet sensation — namely, the stars themselves. As Cooke puts it (via Entertainment Weekly): “We were put into this room and we were just so jet-lagged.

“It’s just sad how you work for eight months and it f**king gets reduced to a f**king TikTok, and that makes me sad.”

D’Arcy added: “I don’t have anything illuminating to say on it because it’s very hard to know how to react when you become a meme.”

Cooke also offered a little insight into what life has been like since the meme took the world by storm, noting that it’s followed her around in her day-to-day life.

“We were just trying to make each other laugh,” she said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to it. I did hate it for a very long time. I was in the pub. A woman opened the door for me and she said with a thick Spanish accent, ‘Stunnin’!’ I was just like, ‘Oh my God. Over a decade’s worth of work reduced to a single word in my lexicon.'”

House of the Dragon Season 2 will be released on June 16, joining June’s slate of incredible new TV shows. For more GoT, check out our guide to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.