How to watch Joy Ride – is it streaming?

Fans are wondering if the new comedy film Joy Ride is streaming or is only available to see in theaters.

It’s pretty rare to have an all-female led comedy movie that’s both raunchy and hilarious, but the new film Joy Ride is here to fill that void.

The movie, directed by Crazy Rich Asian’s Adele Lim and written by Family Guy’s Teresa Hsiao and Cherry Chevapravatdumrong, follows a group of young women are they get into increasingly outrageous adventures during their trip to China.

While the film will get a theatrical release, fans have wondered if they’ll be able to stream this hilarious girls’ trip, so here’s everything you need to know.

Where to watch Joy Ride

Joy Ride will be released in theaters on July 7, 2023. Check out the trailer below:

Is Joy Ride streaming?

Joy Ride is not available through any streaming services alongside its theatrical release.

But, according to Collider, Lionsgate, the studio behind Joy Ride, has a deal with Peacock that says that all of Lionsgate’s feature films will be released on the platform beginning in 2024. So, when Joy Ride does become available to stream, it will probably be through Peacock.

The official synopsis of Joy Ride reads: “When Audrey’s business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the help of Lolo, her childhood best friend, Kat, a college friend, and Deadeye, Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their epic, no-holds-barred experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.”

