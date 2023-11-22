How to watch Wish – is it streaming on Disney Plus?

Disney’s latest animation to mark its 100th birthday is finally here – but is Wish streaming on Disney Plus? Here’s everything you need to know.

In recent years, both Disney and Pixar have had varying levels of success, with Turning Red, Strange World, and Elemental all faring worse than expected during their release.

Now it’s the turn of the centennial celebration Wish to see if it can fare any better. The movie’s synopsis reads: “Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it’s answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star’s help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

With Asha ready to make her debut, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Wish and if it is streaming on Disney Plus.

How to watch Disney’s Wish – is it streaming?

Wish starts its North American theatrical run on November 22, 2023. There are currently no confirmed dates for the movie to head to streaming – although we know this will end up on Disney Plus.

In addition to the movie’s North American theatrical run, Disney’s Wish will be in cinemas worldwide from November 24.

According to a report from Deadline, Disney’s centennial animation aims to bring in at least $75 million at the box office during its opening weekend, which perfectly times with Thanksgiving.

The overseas release for Wish is a staggered approach, much like Pixar’s Elemental earlier this year. Markets like the UK, Spain, and Mexico will not see the film released until two days later. Approximately $25 million is expected from abroad during the opening box office.

As for streaming, the strategy for Disney’s Wish is a little more hazy.

In years gone by, fans could predict when their favorite films might appear on the platform thanks to Disney’s former marketing strategy. Recently released movies arrived on Disney Plus around 45 days after their theatrical release.

However, this year has looked a little different for Disney Plus, with the 45-day rule no longer applying to films like Wish.

Current best guesses would put Wish’s streaming release on Disney Plus around December 22, 2023.

According to sources [via Digital Spy], Disney’s Wish is expected to get a “long run” in cinemas, meaning fans might be waiting a little longer for a streaming release. We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when a streaming release date or window is confirmed.

Wish heads to theaters on November 22 and worldwide on November 24. Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

