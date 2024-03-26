Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sees the two Titans going toe-to-toe, but who is the villain in the new Monsterverse movie?

There have been 37 Godzilla movies released thus far, with New Empire the 38th. Those films have seen Godzilla fight all manner of monsters, including Ghidorah, Mothra, Megalon, Hedorah, Gigan, and of course, Mechagodzilla.

In 1962, the two titular titans first fought in Japanese production King Kong vs Godzilla. While America pitched them against each other in 2021 feature Godzilla vs. Kong.

It’s a tricky needle to thread, as although they are both monsters, Godzilla and King Kong are also frequently the heroes of their own movies. So here’s how it’s going down in The New Empire.

Who is the villain in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

The villains in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — and the creatures those title characters have to battle — are two brand-new monsters: Skar King and Shimo.

Skar King is a giant simian Titan who was revealed on the film’s official Instagram page via a red image of the monster’s face, next to the words “Bow to your king.” That’s in-keeping with Skar King’s red fur, which can be seen in the trailers that followed.

The giant ape appears to be as big — if not bigger — than King Kong, and in the first New Empire trailer, can be seen sitting on a throne, towering over the other Kongs. Skar King has a tall, lanky frame, and long arms and legs, like that of an Orangutan.

Speaking to Total Film about the new addition, writer-director Adam Wingard says: “Skar King is, in a way, the closest that the human threat has ever been juxtaposed onto a Titan itself. The Skar King almost represents an upscaled version of the worst parts of humanity, just as Kong represents some of the best parts of humanity. I would say the Skar King is the greatest threat that we’ve seen in these movies.

The monster brandishes a weapon — called a Whiplash — which is made from a dead Titan’s spinal column, and features a crystal blade which can cut into the flesh of other Titans. The Whiplash is also used to control Skar King’s partner in crime…

Shimo is the other villain in The New Empire, a reptilian Titan with scales of eye-catching purple and white. This monster can emit deadly beams of ice from its mouth, which according to the character’s Playmates figure, are called ‘Frost Bite Blasts.’

Shimo is rumored to be the biggest Titan yet seen in the Monsterverse, meaning it will take the combined might of Godzilla and King Kong to bring the creature down.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hits screens this Friday, March 29, 2024, while you can head here for more movies releasing this month.