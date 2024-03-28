Does Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have a post-credits scene?

After watching close to two hours of giant CGI monsters smash into each other like action figures, you might be wondering if Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a post-credits scene. We’ve got the answer and some spoilers ahead.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has stomped its way into cinemas and it is packed with Titan-on-Titan action. Not like that. Get your mind out of the gutter.

While both big, burly monsters get a showcase in this latest franchise installment, Kong gets more of a spotlight as he tangles with a new villain. The film wraps itself up, as most action flicks do, with a climactic final battle.

So, is there any hint as to what’s next for Godzilla and Kong? Read on to find out if Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has a post-credits scene.

Warner Bros. Will Kong get to keep his fancy new Power Glove?

Is there a post-credits scene in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?

No, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does not have a post-credits scene. Unlike most franchise fare, there are no threads left untied or establishing shots of future foes hiding at the end of a lengthy text crawl.

That doesn’t mean there’s no room for more from Godzilla and/or Kong, however. There are still a bunch of unspecified Titans running around on the surface and Kong has some potential new directions as well.

In the depths of Hollow Earth, Kong has finally discovered more of his own kind. He’s also become their defacto leader thanks to his innate ass-kicking ability.

Not to mention the introduction of a character that is referred to as “a mini Kong” in the film itself. Of course, if we were at the helm of the franchise, you can bet we’d get a Son of Kong in a movie or two.