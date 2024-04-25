While we don’t doubt fans want it to last forever, the mystery has to be solved sooner or later. Here’s how many seasons of From there are, and if there’s official news about it ending.

Watching the From cast band together to survive horrific circumstances has reeled in lots of devoted viewers hoping to be rewarded for their puzzle-solving.

With the horror series being so meticulous, there’s surely a planned ending to bid farewell to the From monsters with style.

Before we worry about one of MGM+’s best TV shows getting the finale it deserves, let’s look back at all the episodes so far.

Article continues after ad

How many seasons of From are there?

There are three seasons of From, with the third releasing in 2024.

MGM+

From Season 3 is approaching rapidly, with filming having started in December 2023.

You can find seasons 1 and 2 of From streaming on MGM+.

How many seasons of From will there be?

MGM+ has not confirmed how many seasons of From there will be, but based on how far we are in the story, many fans think there will be five in total.

Article continues after ad

There has been no official word on Season 3 being the last. This indicates the cast and crew want to make more episodes following it.

While five seasons sounds perfect, it depends on the performance of the series. If the new season’s viewership is solid, then the creators will likely have artistic license to end the story when they see fit. That’s the ideal scenario.

Article continues after ad

The more worrying possibility, as with any mystery series, is it could get canceled before tying up loose ends.

MGM+

If MGM+ did hypothetically end the show after Season 3, the writers would hopefully be allowed to make a shorter fourth season. That way, the plot could conclude naturally. A true nightmare would be the scenario where we don’t get any answers.

MGM doesn’t officially announce the viewership of its streaming service, unfortunately. However, it was acquired by Amazon in 2021 and MGM+ is available on Prime Video now, so the number probably went up instead of down thanks to a larger audience reach.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we wait for new episodes, check out the From talismans, all the TV shows streaming, or the best binge-worthy shows.