What are the monsters in From? The creatures explained

We’ve got the creatures and monsters in From explained, with little clues we’ve been given, as well as theories about what they want.

From has plenty of chilling creatures and monsters, and they’re part of the horror series’ grand mystery.

And from the ‘Smiley Creature’ to the pilot episode’s menacing blurs jumping in front of cars, the Township is plagued by them.

Nobody in the From cast is safe on this set! Here are the monsters and creatures in From explained. Minor spoilers ahead for Season 2.

What are the monsters in From?

The best theory is that From monsters are the characters’ anxieties, fears, and guilt manifested.

MGM From creatures take on the appearance of humans.

The creatures in the town disguise themselves as humans, before revealing their true form as they kill.

The show is a mystery, so there is no confirmed exact explanation for what the creatures are or represent, but horror is a genre full of meaning between the lines.

From seems to be utilizing classic metaphorical storytelling, with the monsters representing different challenges or fears in the characters’ lives.

For example, one fan on Reddit suggested that “Tian-Chen’s fear of dementia after watching her husband’s decline could be manifesting as the road that just goes in circles with no way to get back home.”

Another theorized that it’s possible that “the monsters aren’t responsible for Fromville and are in some sense also victims.”

The Smiley Creature in From explained

The Smiley Creature is one of the township’s monsters, killing any inhabitants it can get its hands on. It uses the form of a young man who is always grinning creepily.

Player by Jamie McGuire, its first appearance was the episode ‘The Way Things Are Now’. Boyd eventually kills it by infecting it with worms.

Although it looks like a human man, its internal biology differs; Kristi performed an autopsy on Smiley and discovered that its insides were shriveled.

Also, when Kenny stabbed the body, they noticed an orange liquid that Kristi thought was bile.

What do the From creatures want?

From creatures seem to hunt for sport instead of food, but their motives have not been explained yet.

The monsters don’t seem to mindlessly kill. They are framed as malicious entities who enjoy playing with their food.

That might be why they often walk towards their victims, despite that being inefficient. It’s much scarier, just ask Michael Myers. So, they’re probably not killing for sustenance.

While natural ecosystems create predators, whatever is happening in the Township is supernatural, so we can’t answer these questions until the show decides to reveal lore. If that even happens… some mysteries might remain, even by the final episode.

More secrets about the monsters will be revealed as time goes on, and we’ll probably even find out what the monsters want by the end of the show.

Find out how to watch From here if you’ve got catching up to do. For more spine-tingling monsters, see what we know about Stranger Things Season 5. Or, check out one of the best TV shows in 2024 in our Fallout review.