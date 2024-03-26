From cast: All actors and characters in the horror TV show

The From cast and characters continue to captivate on MGM Plus, so here’s a list of the horror show’s most featured actors.

We’re three seasons into From, the horror show even Stephen King is a fan of. The cast has largely stayed consistent, though, with only a handful of big changes from year to year.

Being one of the best TV shows for those of us who enjoy overarching mysteries, the plot is much harder to figure out than the cast list.

So, here are all the main From characters and the talented actors who bring them to life.

From cast and characters

Contents:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

MGM Boyd is From’s protagonist.

Boyd Stevens is From’s leading man. He’s the self-appointed sheriff and de-facto mayor of the town, and struggling with his estranged relationship with his son, Ellis, and the death of his wife Abby when we met him in Season 1. Boyd is also an Army veteran who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. As the main character, he spends his time unraveling the plot’s dangerous threads.

Most people will recognize Harold Perrineau from his Lost days, despite him not sticking around for its entire run. He was one of its few established stars in the early days and played Michael Dawson. And for The Matrix fans, he’ll ring a bell as Link from The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions. His most lauded role was the ephemeral Mercutio in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet.

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

MGM Tabitha is the series’ female lead.

Tabitha is another of the cast’s leads. She arrived in town with her husband Jim, daughter Julie, and son Ethan. When viewers were introduced to her, she was still mourning the recent death of her youngest child, Thomas. The family, strained massively by the grief, became trapped in the town. Tabitha is a determined character driven by her desire to keep her loved ones safe and eventually escape.

Catalina Sandino Moreno is a Colombian actress who shared the Silver Bear with Charlize Theron and received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in the 2004 film Maria Full of Grace. She also worked alongside Benicio del Toro in Steven Soderbergh’s Che, a critically acclaimed drama movie. From isn’t her first supernatural rodeo, either: she was Maria in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

MGM Jim and Tabitha’s marriage is affected by the death of their youngest son.

Jim is Tabitha’s husband and Ethan’s father, who arrives in the Township when he and his family take one last road trip together before he and Tabitha plan to get divorced following Thomas’ death. In the series, he spends much time working with Jade to figure out a means of escape and contact the outside world.

Eion Bailey played Private David Kenyon Webster in the beloved HBO series Band of Brothers and has also appeared in movies like Fight Club, Center Stage, and Mindhunters. He had a recurring role on the TV series Covert Affairs and — speaking of weird towns — played August/Pinnochio in ABC’s Once Upon a Time.

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

MGM Jade’s unique skills make him an asset to the Township.

Jade, a wealthy software developer, arrived in town on the same day as the Matthews family. Despite his intelligence, he was arrogant and abrasive towards the residents and struggled with his new surroundings. He has skills that can be put to good use, though, so finds himself partnering with Jim.

Canadian actor David Alpay is also a musician and producer, and before From was known for playing Mark Smeaton in Showtime’s drama series The Tudors. Another notable career feat was when he played Danny in the political comedy Man of the Year, alongside Robin Williams.

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

MGM Donna is the head of Colony House.

Donna, the strong leader of Colony House, is dedicated to keeping her residents and the Town safe, despite her gruff exterior. She appears unsentimental and tough, but ultimately, you want her on your side. Donna lost her sister in terrible circumstances when their road trip was interrupted by one of the show’s nightmarish creations, the Smiley Creature. She’s one of the long-running characters, with her first appearance being in From Season 1 Episode 1.

Elizabeth Saunders is a British-Canadian actor with over sixty film and TV credits. While we won’t list them all, the standouts are her roles in the 2017 horror movie It and the exceptional miniseries Alias Grace. She’s also known for being in The Boondock Saints, Slings and Arrows, It, and Clarice.

Scott McCord as Victor

MGM Victor grew up in the town.

Victor is a strange Colony House resident who’s been trapped in the town since he was a child. He spent most of his youth alone. While this makes him an asset with more knowledge than most, he withholds information and hesitates to divulge secrets.

Scott McCord is a character actor praised for his versatility. His live-action work includes The Sinner, FBI, Jupiter’s Legacy, and Lost Girl. Some fans might recognize his voice from animated works, though, with him lending his voice to Bakugan Battle Brawlers, Beyblade: Metal Fusion, Total Drama, Ruby Gloom, Camp Lakebottom, and PAW Patrol. He won the Canada Screens Award for Best Performance in an Animated Series in 2016.

Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri

MGM Father Khatri had a reduced role in Season 2.

Father Khatri is the Township’s priest. He was quickly established as a much-needed voice of reason in the community, which understandably is plagued by paranoia and fear. He oversees ceremonies from his makeshift Church and has a dark past that led him to the town. His faith is the most important tenet of his characterization.

Shaun Majumder was a From cast Season 1 regular and Season 2 guest star. He’s an actor and comedian best known for his long run on This Hour Has 22 Minutes, where he worked from 2003–2018. He even won a Gemini Award for his work on the show in 2006. Before From, Majumder mostly appeared on TV in short stints. He guest starred on two episodes of 24, playing Hasan Numair. He was also Dr. Freddy Sahgal in the short-lived series Unhitched in 2008.

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

MGM Kenny bears a lot of weight on his shoulders.

Kenny is Boyd’s deputy and right-hand man who lives with his aging parents. He has to balance his responsibilities to the Township with caring for his mother and father. When Boyd met Kenny, he saw his potential as someone who could help minimize the chaos and confusion in the town, leading to Kenny accepting the deputy position.

Ricky He is largely a TV actor and has appeared on The Flash, Wayward Pines, Beyond, The Romeo Section, Trial & Error, The Good Doctor, and The Magicians. He’s also appeared in TV films like Christmas Solo, A Gift to Remember, Looks Like Christmas, and Blurt.

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

MGM Kristi is the town’s doctor.

Acting as a doctor and a former paramedic who was separated from her fiancé when she became trapped, Kristi is an essential From character — in terms of survival, anyway. Even though she was still a medical student when she arrived, she manages the makeshift Clinic and does what she can to keep the Township alive and kicking.

Chloe Van Landschoot is an actor and director best known for Lune and Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. Before From, she had mostly appeared in short films; Landschoot even directed her own, called Tidal, in 2022.

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

MGM Fatima and Ellis are married.

Fatima is one of the people who live in Colony House. She’s in a romantic relationship with Ellis Stevens, and the two eventually get married. Although life in the Town threatens to push her over the edge at times, she’s often a source of optimism and hope for those around her.

Pegah Ghafoori is an actor and producer. Outside of being in the From cast, she’s most known for the drama movies One Must Wash Eyes, which she produced, and 2021’s Hello Au Revoir.

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

MGM Ellis and Boyd were estranged for some time.

Ellis, a talented artist, goes through a time with his dad, Boyd, who is often busy leading the people stuck in the perplexing Town. He lives in Colony House and tries his best to navigate that strained dynamic and his romantic relationship with Fatima. Without his mother to help guide them, he has to fan the embers of his family life on his own.

Corteon Moore is an actor and writer, and From was his breakout role. He has also made a home for himself in genre films, particularly horror. His credits include Guess Who, Terror Train, Two Deaths of Henry Baker, Terror Train 2, The Ninth, and Utopia Falls.

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

MGM Julie is Jim and Tabitha’s eldest child.

Julie is Tabitha and Jim’s teenage daughter. Like everyone else, she has difficulty adjusting from being a relatively carefree teenager to being trapped in a horrific town. She finds comfort in her friendships with Ellis and Fatima, which help her adapt to her new reality.

Hannah Cheramy started acting at just seven years old and has an impressive list of projects for someone so young. She was in the Syfy Original Van Helsing for its full run, the great Anne Hatheway vehicle Colossal in 2016, Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, and more.

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

MGM Some of the Township think Sara is insane instead of gifted.

Sara became trapped with her brother, Nathan. She managed to find her feet by working as a waitress in the diner. However, she has a strange connection with the town because she experiences hallucinations and sees visions. This makes her very valuable but dangerous, as characters react differently to her unique ties to their environment.

Avery Konrad has acted in TV and film. Most notably, she has guest starred in The Good Doctor as Tamara Krantz, had a role in the 2022 film Honor Society, and was Roan Harper in Sacred Lies. She also starred in Tidal, the previously mentioned short film directed by her From cast co-star Chloe Van Landschoot.

