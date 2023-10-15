Kevin Feige has “Barely scratched the surface” of the MCU

The MCU has been gone through fifteen years and five phases, but apparently it is far from over, according to Kevin Feige.

2008, when Robert Downey Jr. first made his debut as Tony Stark in Iron Man, and recruited Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk, feels like a very long time ago. But 15 years, 5 phases, 32 movies, 10 series, and a Disney acquisition later, and the MCU has been once of the biggest franchises in cinematic history.

However, after all this media, to say that some viewer fatigue has set in is not an uncommon sentiment. But this doesn’t seem to be the case for the head of the cinematic universe, that being Kevin Feige.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In fact, Feige has since gone on record to state that these past 15 years are only the beginning for the franchise.

Kevin Feige reflects on the MCU’s past, present, and future

Kevin Feige, the man responsible for the MCU, has been helming the franchise throughout all its big steps, both the good, the bad, and the many, many Easter eggs.

In a recent interview with Variety, Feige reflected on the future of the MCU, noting its massive potential due to the history of the Marvel brand as a whole. Namely, its many comic book series.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As he explained, “The great thing about Marvel truly is how many wonderful, interesting characters we have in the comics – they’ve been at it for 85 years. Even after 32 movies, it feels like we’ve barely scratched the surface.”

Article continues after ad

There is obviously a plethora of stories left within the comics, many of which we talk about here. Although, with the current actors’ strike, the immediate future of the MCU all seems up in the air.

Article continues after ad

The Marvel media of the moment is currently Season 2 of Loki, which has been airing weekly on Disney+, and which we’ve been covering here. The Marvels is also set to be the next big blockbuster, and will hit cinemas in November of this year.

Check out our other superhero hubs below:

Constantine 2 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4

Article continues after ad