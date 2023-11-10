Loki Season 2 finale post-credits scene explained

As Loki Season 2 just premiered its sixth and final episode, fans are wondering if there’s a post-credits scene and what it means.

After six action-packed and somewhat heartbreaking episodes that took fans through the multiverse, Loki Season 2 has come to an end.

When we last left Loki, Mobius, and crew, Loki had gained control over his time slipping and went back in time to the moment when the Temporal Loom was destroyed armed with a plan to fix everything.

The show just released its last episode and, because it’s a Marvel show, fans are wondering if they should stick around after the credits for a post-credits scene and what it means for Loki. Here’s everything we know.

Does Loki Season 2 Episode 6 have a post-credits scene?

Despite being a Marvel series, Loki Season 2 Episode 6 breaks tradition and does not have any post-credits scene.

This is a huge deviation for the show as Season 1 had a post-credits scene which told fans Loki would be returning for a second season.

However, Season 2 didn’t receive a post-credits scene, but that’s not too surprising as the finale wrapped up the arcs of our favorite time-hopping characters quite nicely.

There has been no news on if Loki will get a third season, so fans may be disappointed by the lack of any more information at the end of Episode 6.

But, that’s not to say that we won’t see Loki again as his ending in the Season 2 finale has placed him in a position where he just might be the most powerful person within the MCU.

