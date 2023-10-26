Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have post-credits cutscenes? 

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 tells a compelling story over its runtime. However, with this being a Marvel game, you may be wondering, does it have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has Peter Parker and Miles Morales going up against nasty villains out to cause problems in all sorts of ways. You have Kraven trying to tear New York apart in his quest for the ultimate hunt, and Venom causing havoc with their sheer brutality. There’s a lot going on and the Spider-Men have many plates to juggle.

However, with this being Marvel property, you may be wondering if there is a post-credits scene at the end of the game. The MCU has popularised the practice of teasing what’s upcoming in the credits. Of course, this game isn’t in the MCU though, so it doesn’t necessarily have to play by those rules.

So, it leaves the question, are there post-credits cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Here’s what you need to know.

For the record, we will touch on what happens in the post-credits scenes below, so spoilers are at the bottom. You may also want to look at our explanation for the game’s ending.

Are there post-credits cutscenes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

If you just want to know if you should stick around after the credits of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the answer is yes. In fact, you should do more than once as there are two cutscenes. There is one midway through the credits, and one after the credits finish.

These scenes should still play even if you skip the credits. However, you may want to stick around, at least until the graphics portion of the credits are complete.

What happens in the post-credits cutscenes?

Spoilers for the cutscenes below, obviously.

In the first cutscene, we see Norman Osborne turn to Otto Octavius who is detained on the Raft. Norman is trying to figure out who Spider-Man is as he thinks he broke his son, Harry. Otto knows Peter’s identity but doesn’t reveal it to Norman in the cutscene. Instead, Norman sees Otto working on a book, though more likely a plan. When he asks what it is, Otto responds, that it’s the “final chapter.”

Otto has a plan for the future

In the second post-credits cutscene, we see Miles finally meeting his mother’s new partner, who has been teased throughout the game. Hailey and Miles share a moment and their first kiss before they arrive. When they do though, the man introduces himself as Albert, and his daughter, Cindy. If you don’t know the significance of this, check out our explainer on who Cindy is.