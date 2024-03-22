Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has finally hit theaters, but does it have a post-credit scene?

As you read this, Frozen Empire is already sending chills down the spines of film fans across the globe. The film sees Ghostbusters, new and old, team up to take down one of the most powerful demons of all time, Garraka — an ancient and powerful deity who wields the Death Chill, the ability to freeze people with fright.

Garraka is a terrifying enemy, and you’ll have to watch the film yourself to see if our heroes can overcome his icy evil. Still, if you’ve read our Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire review, you’ll know we think the film’s well worth a watch anyway.

Article continues after ad

But it’s not Garraka’s ice magic that’s got fans in a frenzy; it’s the question that haunts every cinema-goer these days like an overly attached poltergeist. Yes, thanks to the MCU, you can never be sure whether you’re allowed to leave when the film ends or whether you will be treated to a little bonus scene. Well, if you want to be suitably prepared before you go to watch Frozen Empire, you’re in the right place. Don’t worry; there are no spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Does Ghostbusters Frozen Empire have a post-credit scene?

Yes, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire does have a post-credit scene, but it shows after the mid-credits, so you don’t have to wait until the very end to see what happens.

Article continues after ad

We should also stress that the scene isn’t plot-critical. It doesn’t set up a sequel or anything; it’s just a cute button at the end of the film designed to remind us that ghosts aren’t just a problem in New York City.

So we’re sorry if you were hoping for news of a Ghostbusters 6 (or whatever number we’re on). You’ll have to keep an eye on our page, and we’ll bring you any news about future Ghostbusters movies as soon as we get it.

Sony

That said, we did hear from Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan that he’s down to make another one if there’s enough demand. He even knows what he’d like to see in the next hypothetical Ghostbusters movie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I love watching Phoebe Spengler and her family growing up,” he told us. “I think that whether or not this is something that happens in the next year or two years, who knows? It’s really up to the audience showing up in the next few weeks. But as a fan, I would be thrilled to watch Phoebe Spengler growing up into young adulthood to see how her extraordinary sensitivity to the supernatural world and her immense bravery as a Ghostbuster channels itself into another adventure.”

Kenan is not the only member of the Frozen Empire crew who would like the new Ghostbusters to get another outing, Paul Rudd told us he’s keen as well. “It was a thrill to do and really, really fun,” he said. “I love the entire cast. So if this is the kind of thing that we’re to continue, and there was a great script and a fun story, and even if there wasn’t… I’m not ready to give up the Ecto-1 just yet!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Looking for more? We’ve got a list of the best movies coming to streaming this month and if you can’t get enough of stuff from the’80s, then you need to read out guide on the Beetlejuice 2 release date and our article explaining everything we know about Top Gun 3.