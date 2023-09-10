When is Haunted Mansion on Disney Plus?

Disney’s Haunted Mansion remake has reimagined the theme park attraction and the original film. Here’s when you can expect it to arrive on Disney+.

While plans for a Haunted Mansion reboot began in 2010, the project didn’t come to fruition until late 2021. The spooky Disney movie stars big names like Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and more.

Despite the massive star power, Haunted Mansion didn’t fare too well with critics, with a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score. Additionally, it was one of the first major movies impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Haunted Mansion also bombed at the box office, considering the simultaneous massive success of both Oppenheimer and Barbie. If you didn’t see Haunted Mansion in theaters, here’s when you can stream the movie in the comfort of your own home.

Is Haunted Mansion on streaming?

No, Haunted Mansion is currently unavailable on streaming, but Disney has announced its official release date.

“A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts,” the IMDb synopsis reads.

When will Haunted Mansion come to streaming?

Haunted Mansion will premiere on Disney+ on October 4, 2023.

This means the movie will arrive just in time for the Halloween season, with a physical Blu-ray release coming later in October.

In the meantime, check out our TV hubs until Haunted Mansion comes out on Disney+.

