Haunted Mansion box office: How much has it made?

As Haunted Mansion heads into theaters, fans have wondered how much money the movie is projected to make at the box office.

Disney’s latest, and spookiest, adventure film Haunted Mansion is heading into theaters soon to give fans as delightful fright.

Based on the iconic ride found in Disneyland, Haunted Mansion follows a single mother and her son as they moved into an old mansion that soon reveals itself to be a home for many, many ghosts.

Article continues after ad

But, as the film is heading into its official opening day, fans have wondered how much money it’s projected to make at the box office. Here’s everything we know.

Haunted Mansion box office projections

Haunted Mansion is projected to make about $25 million to $30 million during its opening weekend.

According to Variety, these projected numbers aren’t a bad deal for a kids’ movie that’s up against the combined forces of Barbie and Oppenheimer, both of which have completely broken their respective box office projection numbers.

Article continues after ad

However, this kind of box office earnings isn’t as impressive when you realize that Disney spent about $150 million on Haunted Mansion and it seems like they won’t get a full return on their investment in the first two weeks of its premiere.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

2023’s Haunted Mansion is actually a reboot of a movie from 2004 of the same name. Starring Eddie Murphy, 2004’s The Haunted Mansion debuted to $24 million at the box office, not adjusted for inflation. During its theatrical run, the movie managed to gross $180 million on its $90 million budget. So, there is a bit of hope that Haunted Mansion can manage to make its money back.

Article continues after ad

Haunted Mansion will be haunting theaters on July 28. In the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Rick and Morty Season 7 | Virgin River Season 5 | And Just Like That Season 2 | Good Omens Season 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | Reservation Dogs Season 3 | Twisted Metal | The Last of Us Season 2