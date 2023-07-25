Harley Quinn Season 4 cast: All actors & characters

With the premiere of Harley Quinn Season 4 on the horizon, here’s your guide to all of the season’s actors and characters.

Everyone’s favorite clown princess and her ragtag group of B-tier villains are heading back to Max for their fourth season.

Surprisingly, at the end of Season 3, Harley opted to join the Bat family (Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin) after Bruce Wayne (aka Batman) was arrested for tax evasion.

But, before you dive back into the chaotic world of Gotham and all of its super-powered inhabitants, here’s your guide to Season 4’s cast and characters.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Harley Quinn: Kaley Cuoco

Poison Ivy: Lake Bell

Joker / Clayface: Alan Tudyk

Jim Gordon: Christopher Meloni

Barbara Gordon/Batgirl: Briana Cuoco

Lex Luthor: Giancarlo Esposito

Dick Grayson/Nightwing: Harvey Guillén

Harley Quinn cast and characters

The official synopsis for Harley Quinn Season 4 reads: “Harley finds herself collaborating with the Bat family, while Ivy ands a job with Lex Luthor.”

Harley Quinn: Kaley Cuoco

HBO Max

Kaley Cuoco plays Harley Quinn, one of the most iconic figures in the DC Universe. In the animated series, Harley is a former member of the Legion of Doom, a team of the world’s leading supervillains. Unfortunately, she is immediately kicked out after its members find out that she’s broken up with the Joker. Not wanting to bite the dust for too long, Harley wants to do something for herself.

Article continues after ad

With her newfound motivation, she forms her group called Harley’s Crew, an unorthodox group of C-list baddies who have a hard time fitting in with the prestigious supervillain community.

Cuoco is best known for her roles as Penny in The Big Bang Theory and Bridget Hennessy in 8 Simple Rules.

Poison Ivy: Lake Bell

HBO Max

Lake Bell plays Poison Ivy, a former resident of Arkham Asylum. She escapes the mental institution with the help of Harley Quinn. Ever since then, they’ve become best friends and eventually lovers.

Article continues after ad

Unlike Harley, Ivy is more on the pessimistic side. She’s sardonic, bitter, and doesn’t shy away from throwing out a sarcastic remark or two. Her abandonment issues cause her to have trouble forming relationships. Still, she can be understanding and affectionate around those she holds dear.

Bell is an experienced actress appearing in iconic works such as It’s Complicated, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Boston Legal.

Joker / Clayface: Alan Tudyk

HBO Max

Alan Tudyk plays Joker / Clayface, the main antagonist of the show. Everyone knows him as the archenemy of Batman, and he’s more than proud of his reputation. The mere mention of his name strikes fear amongst Gotham City’s residents and adoration from its criminal underworld. Joker is everything you can expect from a world-class supervillain. He has no qualms about abusing his minions, messes with Harley’s subconscious, and treats violence as a joke (obviously).

Article continues after ad

He also plays Clayface, a humanoid creature made out of clay that can shapeshift into any person. Currently, he’s a member of Harley Quinn’s crew. Before becoming the being he is today, Clayface is originally a classically trained actor who doesn’t have much luck in the acting scene. Unfortunately, a terrible pottery accident crashes his dreams and turns him into a huge mass of clay. However, that doesn’t stop Clayface from pulling out his subpar acting skills.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tudyk is an incredibly famous actor, especially when it comes to voice acting, and can be seen in works like Death at a Funeral, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, Moana, and Santa Clarita Diet.

Article continues after ad

Jim Gordon: Christopher Meloni

HBO Max

Christopher Meloni plays Jim Gordon, the head of the Gotham City Police Department. Just like any authority figure dealing with the criminal underbelly, Gordon is constantly under huge amounts of stress. He has no regard for his appearance, which is evident from the dark bags under his eyes, messy hair, and the unkempt stubble on his face. He’s not the most heroic of all cops but has the resourcefulness and skills to track down the villains of Gotham City.

Meloni is best known for his role as Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU, but has appeared in other works like Wet Hot American Summer and Man of Steel.

Article continues after ad

Barbara Gordon/Batgirl: Briana Cuoco

HBO Max

Briana Cuoco plays Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, the daughter of James Gordon. After seeing her father hit rock bottom with Batman being missing and helping Harley Quinn defeat the Riddler, she becomes inspired to assume the identity of Batgirl.

Cuoco is following in the footsteps of her older sister and the show’s title actress Kaley. And she was featured in Beauty in the Broken and The Big Bang Theory.

Lex Luthor: Giancarlo Esposito

HBO Max

Giancarlo Esposito plays Lex Luthor, Superman’s main villain who offered Poison Ivy a position to lead his new Legion of Doom in Gotham.

Article continues after ad

Esposito is best known for his role as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad, but can also be seen in works like Once Upon a Time, Dear White People, The Mandalorian, and The Boys.

Dick Grayson/Nightwing: Harvey Guillén

HBO Max

Harvey Guillén plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, formerly the first to go by Robin who left Gotham before returning to the city for the show’s Season 3. He can be a little intense, judgmental, and had a rough start with Batgirl.

Guillén is best known for his role as Guillermo in the series What We Do in the Shadows, but has appeared in other shows like The Good Place, The Magicians, and iZombie.

Article continues after ad

Harley Quinn Season 4 premieres through Max on July 27. In the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Rick and Morty Season 7 | Virgin River Season 5 | And Just Like That Season 2 | Good Omens Season 2 | Heartstopper Season 2 | Reservation Dogs Season 3 | Twisted Metal | The Last of Us Season 2