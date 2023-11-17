Harley Quinn season 5: Everything we know so far

The HBO animated series Harley Quinn will be back for season 5, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season and what to expect when it eventually airs on HBO Max.

Harley Quinn has become a cult classic animated series amongst DC fans. As well as its raunchy themes, the developing romance between Quinn and Poison Ivy paving the way for a unique and compelling DC tale.

While fans were worried the show would be canceled after four seasons, they can rest easy knowing that season 5 is on the way.

With that said, here is everything we know so far about Harley Quinn season 5, from casting news, plot and more.

Harley Quinn season 5 release speculation

HBO Max Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are a couple in the animated series

At the time of writing, the show is yet to get any sort of release date or window for season 5. However, we can now confirm that the show has been renewed for a fifth season with HBO Max.

“The talented ‘Harley Quinn’ team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive,” said Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at Max and Adult Swim.

“They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in Season 5.”

Harley Quinn season 4 recap: What happened in the last outing?

Season 4 of Harley Quinn was an action-packed affair and focused heavily on the relationship between the titular character and her girlfriend, Poison Ivy. In light of the animated series, the pairing has become a bigger and more popular ship amongst DC fans, with season 4 diving deeper into their romantic relationship.

Ivy struggles with her new role as the CEO of the Legion of Doom while Harley similarly grapples with her new heroic dynamic. Working with the Bat-Family, including Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl.

However, Ivy and Quinn fight through their issues together. The end of season 4 includes the two teaming up with Batgirl and Catwoman to form the Gotham City Sirens.

Harley Quinn season 5 casting: Who will return for the new season?

Casting news for season 5 of the show is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely that many of the same voice actors and characters will be back. In that case, here is the expected case for season 5 of Harley Quinn.

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Ron Funches as King Shark

Alan Tudyk as The Joker and Clayface

Diedrich Bader As Batman

Brianna Cuoco as Batgirl

Harvey Guillen as Nightwing

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

JB Smoove as Frank the Plant

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Harley Quinn season 5 trailers

At the time of writing, there are no trailers for season 5 of Harley Quinn. However, we’ve attached the trailer for season 4 for those interested in the most recent episodes of the show.

