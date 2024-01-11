Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League honors beloved Batman & Harley Quinn actors

It’s been revealed that the upcoming game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League pays tribute to Kevin Conroy and Arleen Sorkin, the actors who portrayed Batman and Harley Quinn.

Highly regarded as one of the best animated TV shows of all time, Batman: The Animated Series left an indelible mark on popular culture. While the mesmerizing art and award-winning storytelling put the show a cut above the rest, the voice cast further elevated its profile.

For over 30 years, actor Kevin Conroy was considered the definitive voice of the Caped Crusader. The same held true for Arleen Sorkin’s portrayal of Harley Quinn, especially since her jester part on Days of Our Lives inspired the character’s creation.

Sadly, Conroy died in 2022 after battling cancer; Sorkin died several months later in 2023. Conroy reprised his role for Kill the Justice League before his death, with Tara Strong returning to the Arkhamverse as Harley. Now, players have found that both Conroy and Sorkin received tributes in the upcoming action title.

New Suicide Squad game honors Batman and Harley voice actors

Details from press previews and alpha impressions have revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s touching tribute to Kevin Conroy and Arleen Sorkin.

Apparently, while exploring Metropolis, players will be able to visit ‘In Loving Memory’ plaques that commemorate both of the storied actors.

Pop culture-dedicated Twitter/X account Culture Crave shared screenshots of the memorials. Check them out in the post linked below:

As of writing, it is unclear how much of a role Kevin Conroy’s Batman plays in the long-awaited Suicide Squad game. But fans will not have to wait too much longer to find out for themselves.

After much delay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will hit PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on February 2, 2024.