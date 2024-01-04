Margot Robbie wants someone else to play Harley Quinn in the DCEU

Harley Quinn actor Margot Robbie has revealed that she is ready to move on from the character and hopes that it is able to live on “in someone else’s hands.”

Australian actor Margot Robbie is one of the biggest stars at the moment. Between her Oscar animated role in I, Tonya, and more recently her blockbuster success with the Barbie film, the actor has become a household name.

However, one role from her past that many still hope she returns to is Harley Quinn. While the original Suicide Squad movie was received mostly poorly by critics and fans, one of the positives to come from the film was Robbie’s turn as Quinn.

Since the original Suicide Squad, Robbie has gone on to reprise her role multiple times, even as the leading character in a Birds of Prey film.

Warner Bros. Margot Robbie had a successful year in 2023 with Barbie

Despite this, Robbie is seemingly ready to put the role to bed, revealing in a new interview with Variety that she is ready to “move on” from the character.

“I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters,” Robbie began.

“Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions. You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.”

When it comes to DC characters, the likes of Superman, Batman and the Joker have all been played by multiple characters across the past few decades. As such, there is a chance that Harley Quinn will be back in the future and played by a new actress.

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.