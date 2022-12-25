Happy Valley: Will there be a Season 4 of the BBC drama?

Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: chris.tilly@dexerto.com.

Happy Valley returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day, but is the third season also the final series of the show, or will there be a Season 4?

Happy Valley stars Sarah Lancashire as Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood, with the official synopsis for Season 3 as follows…

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton). Her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about the kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father, leaving Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) caught in the middle. In another part of the valley, a local pharmacist gets in over his head when a neighbour is arrested.

But is this the end of the road for Catherine Cawood, or might her story continue?

Will there be a Happy Valley Season 4?

No, there will not be a Season 4 of Happy Valley. Speaking to GQ, Sally Wainwright explains why…

“During filming of series two, Sarah [Lancashire] and I started talking about doing the final series and being really clear that it was a final series. Sarah is always really good at knowing when to stop doing stuff.

“I thought it would make a really clear statement that this is the end of the story. It’s been a fantastic series, but we’re going to make a really definite finale. You never know how anything’s going to go down, but I think we’ve done a good job.”

Wainwright reiterated this position while speaking to the BBC: “The intention developed through conversations I had with Sarah [was] to make it a three-parter, to make a trilogy. We always said this would be the final season and it is very definitely is the final season.”

Happy Valley returns to BBC One on January 1, 2023. You can read everything we know about the new series here.