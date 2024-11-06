Is Manny leaving Fire Country Season 3?

Carrying the weight of a man gone wrong on his shoulders, Manny’s smarts have saved Cal Fire countless times. But will be be leaving Fire Country Season 3?

While other characters have fallen by the wayside – Freddie and Charlie as examples – Manny has remained an essential fixture of Fire Country Season 3.

He’s the fearless leader of Station 42, hoping to turn Bode’s life around in the same way he changed his own. In case you’ve forgotten, he’s also Gabriela’s dad.

Article continues after ad

However, Season 3 has changed things for him, with the closure of Three Rock sending Manny on a downward spiral. It could all lead to his departure from Fire Country, but how likely is that?

Fire Country Season 3 is laying groundwork for Manny’s exit

According to the show’s creators, nothing is confirmed when it comes to Manny’s future storyline. However, it feels as though he could be set up to leave following the events of Season 3 Episode 2.

Article continues after ad

CBS

Manny’s love of Three Rock has been an ongoing theme since Season 2, so when it was suggested that it be closed down, it’s safe to say he didn’t react well (more on that later).

Article continues after ad

After Gabriela bailed him out of jail in Season 3 Episode 2, Vince offered him a trade-off – stay there and be in charge of the inmates, or continue with his legal troubles in prison for the next three years.

Oddly enough, he’s now there as one, starting from rock bottom on a journey of redemption. It’s this thread that Season 3 is going to follow, with Manny doing everything in his power to get back to where he once was.

Article continues after ad

When we first met him back in Season 1, it was clear why Three Rock and the Cal Fire program was so important to Manny. He started his younger life as a man on the wrong side of the tracks, investing years in reforming himself. He’s since been focused on delivering that same outcome for others, especially Bode.

Article continues after ad

Manny also gets a great sense of community from this that he doesn’t get anywhere else. With this in mind, it’s unlikely he’ll let go of what he’s built without a fight, but his prisoner storyline also gives him an exit from the binge-worthy TV show.

Article continues after ad

As we well know from watching years of fictional people behind bars, being kept locked up in one place often means less screen time. We’re continuing to watch Bode and Gabriela clear up their own messes, so whether there’s any room left for Manny remains to be seen.

According to CinemaBlend, we can actually expect more of Manny, not less. Bode actor Max Thierot explained, “You know, the campus will always be a focal point of the show. Obviously, it’s such an important piece of Edgewater, in this town and all of these characters in this community.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“And so while Bode, you know, isn’t an inmate right now, we have other people who will be involved with the camp that bring him sort of into the fold.”

What have the cast and crew said?

While actor Kevin Alejandro has confirmed Manny is on a “path of redemption,” Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano added the show will “explore his lived experience.”

CBS

In an interview with Us Weekly, Alejandro stated, “I think there’s a little more rock bottom that could come. But definitely, for this season, it is definitely a rock bottom in this situation. But our writers are really good at creating [and] recreating rock bottoms.”

Article continues after ad

“It would be interesting to see the Manny that we imagined. Because he went to the program, he succeeded and became a captain,” he added.

“Now we get to visualize what he looked like in orange and what he looked like in that world. I think that’s an interesting take. I’m not sure exactly all the rules on how you get to enter Three Rock or if it even makes sense. But I would be really interested to see if that storyline were able to be told.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s almost a given that Season 3 will end in some form of heroic redemption for the disgraced captain, even if we can’t see the trajectory for it yet.

“I really do believe that [Manny] does represent redemption. Especially now that he has the opportunity to correct a big mistake,” Alejandro agreed.

“I really hope that they take him on that road and continue that path of redemption. We’re gonna fall down and we’re gonna make mistakes a hundred million times in our lives. But correct them by adding a certain strength to yourself that gets you over that next level.”

Article continues after ad

CBS

From a creator’s perspective, Napolitano certainly isn’t done with him yet.

“We’re going to explore [his experience] and live with him,” she claimed. “His future isn’t absolutely decided yet, and we’ll live in that anxiety with him as he finds out his fate. Three Rock’s not off the table, prison’s not off the table, freedom’s not off the table. We really won’t know how it’s going to go until we know.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Manny is someone who understands the justice system… He’s doing that purely technically by the book to walk her [his daughter] down the aisle… prison’s not off the table, freedom’s not off the table.”

What has happened to Manny so far?

So how did we get here? Back in Season 2, Manny learned Luke Leone had campaigned for Three Rock’s closure at the Firefighter Ball, leading him to punch Luke in the face in front of the governor.

CBS

Closing Three Rock was something mentioned consistently throughout Season 2, with those closest to the inmate fire camp trying their best to convince Edgewater residents of its importance.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward to the punch-up in Season 2 Episode 9, and it doesn’t seem like that strategy went brilliantly. However, Luke does understand why Manny acted the way he did.

This all put a strain on daughter Gabriela’s wedding, with Manny being arrested in the Season 2 finale.

Talking about the final episode, Alejandro told TV Insider, “Honestly, he wants that final moment to see her in her dress and tell her how proud he is of her, how much he loves her, and to give her the confirmation that he will always be there, no matter how difficult it may or may not be.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“That’s really all he wants is just that final moment, that ‘I love you, mija’ moment.”

He added, “Manny’s tortured and flawed and he makes decisions led by impulse. And those are unfortunately and fortunately real impulses that we all have as human beings, which is one of the reasons why I think Manny’s one of my favorite characters because they don’t shy away from his struggle to deal with his own decisions, take in responsibility for those choices.”

Article continues after ad

Fire Country Season 3 is airing weekly on CBS, with Seasons 1-2 available on Paramount Plus. Season 1 is additionally on Netflix (no word about when Season 2 will be joining yet).

Check out other CBS shows such as Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Elsbeth Season 2. You can also check out the best TV shows of the year so far alongside more TV shows streaming this month.