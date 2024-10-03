Hallmark Channel’s most-watched show suddenly disappeared and nobody knows why

If you’ve been rewatching When Calls the Heart ahead of Season 12, you might have noticed different seasons of the Hallmark Channel’s popular show are missing – for no apparent reason.

According to audience data trackers, When Calls the Heart has 22 times the audience demand of most new TV shows on cable… yet if you’ve been trying to binge it on the streaming service, you’ve possibly come unstuck.

Watching old episodes again is a wise move, with When Calls the Heart Season 12 given a rough release window of 2025. Even so, multiple fans have reported Seasons 6, 7, 8, and 10 have disappeared from the channel without notice.

According to said reports, the outage is across the Hallmark+ app, not the subscription deal that comes with Prime Video.

“Hallmark+ has seemingly overnight removed full seasons of WCTH. I was catching up on Season 8 yesterday but when I logged in today it looks like Seasons 6, 7, 8, and 10 are no longer available,” one fan complained.

A second added, “I saw that too and am confused. I emailed Hallmark about it and they something about it being renewed for Season 12 and it will air in 2025 so maybe they removed seasons within certain regions.”

As the above comment suggests, Hallmark does know about the streaming issues. At the time of writing, its official response is: “We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and are aware of the lack of seasons available for When Calls The Heart. The Hallmark team is diligently working to resolve this issue!”

There’s no confirmed cause for why certain seasons are down, but there could be two reasons. The first is a straightforward app glitch. As another fan weighed in, “HM+ has been glitching the past few days. It had the most recent episode of Chicken Sisters listed as 0 min.”

The second comes down to the release of Season 12. Though there’s no real explanation for why this would happen, there is a possibility that certain seasons could become unavailable on the backend. We’ve all been there – prep for a binge-worthy TV show to come back only to find access has been restricted.

It’s also unclear if this has affected certain regions, but if Hallmark stays true to its word, fans will likely see a resolve well before Season 12 airs.

When Calls the Heart returns in 2025.