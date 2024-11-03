Netflix just dropped 10 Hallmark Christmas movies to stream for the holidays

Put the pumpkins away and dust off those cobwebs, because Halloween is over and Christmas is here (according to Netflix and their collection of Hallmark movies).

When you’re through with the usual Christmas classics like Home Alone and Elf, then you’ll probably turn your attention to the next available source of festive joy: the Hallmark channel. Thankfully, Netflix has a huge selection already starting to build up for the holiday season.

You know the drill. There’s usually a rich boy/girl who reluctantly heads back to their hometown and learns the values of love, family, and Christmas. Bonus points if there’s some sort of baking subplot.

When it comes to streaming services getting in on the Christmas action, Netflix is already ahead of the game with its collection of Hallmark movies, all of which dropped on November 1:

A Biltmore Christmas

A Merry Scottish Christmas

A Heidelberg Holiday

Christmas Island

Christmas on Cherry Lane

Christmas with a Kiss

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Christmas in Notting Hill

Haul Out the Holly

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

If you’re already looking to line up your festive watchlist, here’s the official synopsis for every movie in the collection:

A Biltmore Christmas

Lucy Hardgrove (Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! When the head of the studio sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass.

A Merry Scottish Christmas

When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

A Heidelberg Holiday

Heidi Heidelberg receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets Lukas, a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

Christmas Island

When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s first private flight en route to Switzerland to Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller to secure her dream job as the family’s pilot.

Christmas on Cherry Lane

A young couple preparing to welcome their first child; an empty-nester and her fiancé ready to start a new chapter; and a couple who unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as they navigate these turning points in their lives.

Christmas with a Kiss

A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance ignites. A photo journalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.

Miracle in Bethlehem, PA

Mary Ann Brubeck adopts a baby girl to raise on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe, a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn.

Christmas in Notting Hill

Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) – a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

Haul Out the Holly

When Emily unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parent’s house, their HOA insists that she participate in its many Christmas festivities.

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

As the holidays approach, Emily and Jared are looking forward to celebrating the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise and Pamela to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations.

As well as those now on Netflix, you can stream hundreds of holiday movies on the official Hallmark+ streaming app.

To bridge the gap between now and Christmas, why not check out our list of all the best new movies on streaming this month? You can also check out all the best TV shows streaming now, and take a look at the best movies of 2024 so far.