When Calls the Heart Season 12 star hints at huge “change” in Lucas’ love life

Just when it doesn’t feel like there’s anything left for Lucas in Hope Valley, romantic “change” is on the horizon in When Calls the Heart Season 12.

Poor, poor Lucas. For the last few seasons of the binge-worthy TV show, luck has not been in his favor. In a short space of him, he’s lost his dream resort project, the woman he wanted to marry, and found out his ex-flame tried to have him killed.

It’s safe to say the tides need to turn for him – and according to star Chris McNally, it might be about to. Speaking to Good Housekeeping, he hinted a “spark of chemistry” could be about to change everything.

“Well, there is one of the new characters that’s coming to town who represents a fairly strong opposition to Lucas, and I think within that is a spark of chemistry, and we will see where that goes,” he explained.

“I’m not sure yet, but I also don’t want to spoil anything, but I think fans will be excited to meet this new individual and get to know them and follow that journey.”

Hallmark Channel

Of course, this leaves huge doubt hanging over how he feels about Elizabeth. After an intense romance, Lucas popped the question in Season 9, with fans hoping a white wedding would mark Season 10.

As we know, that didn’t happen, with Elizabeth breaking off the engagement when she was reluctant to move away from Hope Valley. While Lucas has been reeling from being shot (literally) and losing the resort project, Elizabeth found love with Nathan, with the pair officially getting together in Season 11.

Lucas has been pining for his lost love for a little while now (he’s not got much else going for him, so is this a surprise?), but McNally thinks now is the time to snap out of it.

“He’s happy for her, but it obviously still stings,” he added. “I don’t think in Lucas’ mind there’s any changing this course. It’s sort of the path has been set. He is coming to terms with it, and he’s at peace with it. Does he wish that it was a different path? Yes, but at the end of the day, he really cares for Elizabeth and wants her to be happy.”

After it was speculated Lucas might be leaving the show at the end of Season 11, fans will be relieved to hear there’s still plenty more storylines to explore. Exactly what this will look like we don’t yet know – but in Hope Valley, there’s always drama.

When Calls the Heart Season 12 returns to the Hallmark Channel on January 5, 2025. In the meantime, check out the burning questions Season 12 needs to answer, alongside more small-town dramas like Virgin River Season 6 and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.

