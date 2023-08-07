Greta Getwig marks birthday with Barbie flash mob and billion-dollar box office

Greta Gerwig celebrated her birthday weekend with a Barbie flash mob and earning a billion dollars at the box office.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you’re aware that Greta Gerwig’s pinked-themed, glitter covered masterpiece Barbie has been dominating theaters all over the world.

The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, follows Barbie and Ken as they both on a journey of self discovery in which they find meaning outside of being dolls and their relationship.

Article continues after ad

Gerwig, who directed and co-wrote the film, celebrated her birthday over the weekend with a sweet Barbie themed flash mob and watching her film completely defy box office expectations.

Gerwig’s birthday including dancing Ken and a billion dollars

Because Barbie spawned one of the greatest ear worms that is ‘I’m Just Ken,’ which was performed by Ryan Gosling, everyone’s favorite Ken took it upon himself to send a flash mob to Gerwig’s workout studio as a birthday gift.

In a video posted to the Barbie movie’s Instagram, fans can see a group of Kens swarm the workout class Gerwig is in and start dancing to Gosling’s bop from the film before a group of Barbies enter to dance to Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night Away.’

Article continues after ad

“As Kens know…. Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance!” The post’s caption read, “Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

You can check out the full video below:

On top of a musical act, Gerwig also marked her birthday weekend by watching Barbie surpass $1 billion at the box office. The movie is now the biggest movie ever directed by a solo female director.

Article continues after ad

It’s safe to say that no one has had a more memorable 40th birthday than Greta Gerwig!

The Barbie movie is in theaters worldwide now. Check out our other coverage below: