Greta Gerwig’s Barbie travel sequence was inspired by Old Spice

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently revealed her inspiration for the iconic scene changing montage found in the film.

Though Barbie is considered to be a summer blockbuster, audiences are still raving about the film going into the winter season.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular Barbie (and Ken), the movie is a beautiful showcase of finding the human spirit and the joy of defying the expectations other set for you.

As Barbie hits HBO Max for streaming, director Greta Gerwig has been doing some promotion for the movie, including some behind-the-scenes secrets that showcased her creative thought when approaching the film as a whole.

Gerwig drew inspiration from an unlikely source

The Barbie director recently sat down with Lawrence Sher of ShotDeck to discuss her process of putting together the set production.

When asked about what inspired her to create the iconic traveling montage Barbie and Ken used to go to the Real World, Gerwig explained that she was inspired by old Old Spice commercials where the main Old Spice guy could be seen in ever-changing scenery.

“I love [those commercials],” Gerwig said, “I actually talked to the director, and I was like ‘how did you do that?’ And he said ‘we did it 116 times.’ It was actually kinda amazing. But, I said ‘well, I don’t think we’ll have that much time.”

Gerwig went on to explain that she absolutely loved idea board the art department mocked up so they could see how the different flat backgrounds would look on film.

“And then they made these sets with the three planes of movement that showed us what it could be,” Gerwig continued.

The travel montage is one of the most defining moments in Barbie as the dolls, along with their human companions, biked, hiked, camped, surfed, and rode a rocket both to and from Barbie Land.

To read more of Dexerto’s TV and movie coverage, click here.