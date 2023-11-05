Greta Gerwig pitches Barbie actor for next James Bond

The Kens have ironically been a shining aspect of the Barbie movie, and now one actor is being put forward for James Bond – and it’s not Ryan Gosling.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the film follows the titular doll as she embarks on a journey to the real world, exploring the Mattel company and the concept of girlhood along the way. And Ken is also there.

As we state in our 5-star review of the movie, “Barbie is an enigma of a movie. It is a children’s film made for adults, done in a thoughtful and loving way. It’s comforting, but never pandering. Like finding one of your old dolls in a drawer at your parent’s house, Barbie manages to take a stereotypical object we’re all familiar with, and make it personally existential.”

The movie took to world by storm last summer, including its iconic depiction of the Ken dolls, particularly in the form of Ryan Gosling’s Ken. However, one other Ken has stood out in a specific way for director Greta Gerwig.

Greta Gerwig thinks this Ken could play Bond

The Barbie movie featured a ton of great Kens, and great actors that played them. This included Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans. But for Gerwig, Ben-Adir shines, and could be a potential for the next James Bond actor. The British spy franchise is currently on the hunt for a new face, after the departure of Daniel Craig in 2021’s No Time To Die.

The race seems to be led by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but the fight isn’t over just yet. And Gerwig has actually stated to Variety about how impressed she was by Ben-Adir’s responses to her direction on set, especially during the movie’s action climax, explaining that “Everybody’s jaws dropped. I was like, get this footage to whoever is making James Bond immediately.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir has of course made a name for himself as a rising star in Hollywood. He was a nominee for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2020, the 2020 Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, and winner of the 2020 Gotham Awards’ Breakthrough Actor award.

He has also shone in roles in media such as Peaky Blinders and One Night in Miami. But his most recent role, that being the villain – Gravik – of Marvel’s newest Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, has proven he can work in a spy setting.

Whether he gets Bond or not, it seems that Ben-Adir is only set to grow within the industry, especially if Gerwig has anything to say about it.

