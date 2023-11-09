Why isn’t Gen V Episode 9 on tonight?

Gen V Episode 8 ended with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger after a brutal brawl between the supes at Godolkin – so, where is Episode 9?

In our review of last week’s installment, we said it “pulls out all the stops for its visceral, nightmarish” episode, “equipped with jaw-dropping action and a long-awaited appearance that goes terrifyingly beyond fan service.”

After forcing Dean Shetty to take her own life, Cate goes full Magneto and decides to punish mankind, freeing the students in the woods and building an army to kill all of the regular people at the university. She even gets Sam’s support, despite Emma’s pleas.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The episode ended in shocking, bloody fashion, leaving viewers on tenterhooks to find out what’ll happen next – so, can fans look forward to Gen V Episode 9?

Where is Gen V Episode 9?

We have bad news: Gen V Episode 9 won’t be on tonight, because it doesn’t exist.

The Boys spinoff came to its conclusion with the eighth episode, effectively teeing up the next season of the mainline show with its Homelander cameo and Butcher’s appearance in the post-credits scene.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s more to come: Season 4 will premiere on Prime Video in 2024 (many suspect it’ll be a spring release in line with Homelander’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 1), and Gen V has already been renewed for Season 2. With the actors’ strike over, it’ll hopefully arrive sooner rather than later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As for where we’ll pick things up in the next season of The Boys, creator Eric Kripke explained to Deadline: “I would also say, timeline wise, you go from Season 3 of The Boys into Season 1 of Gen V – maybe a little time in between them, but basically a continuous timeline. Season 1 of Gen V hands off to Season 4 of The Boys.

Article continues after ad

“Then Season 4 of The Boys will end off in the timeline of Season 2 of Gen V. So, we’re not at that Marvel stage yet where we have to go back on ourselves and double up or triple our timeline.”

Article continues after ad

As for Season 2 ideas, showrunner Michele Fazekas teased: “As Eric says, it comes from the story and the characters. We never start with how outrageous we can be, we ground it in what the characters want to do, what the characters want to feel. What do they want? For Season 2, I do have one idea, but it’s more of a scene than something outrageous.”

Article continues after ad

You can find out more about The Boys Season 4 here, Gen V Season 2 here, and check out our other coverage below:

Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | Gen V ending explained | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained | What is the Virus? | Jordan Li powers explained | Gen V Season 2: Everything we know | Every supe’s powers explained

Article continues after ad