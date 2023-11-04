How the Gen V finale sets up The Boys season 4

Gen V came to a shocking end, with some major twists that will undoubtedly change the course of The Boys. So, what should fans expect for season 4?

The world of corrupt superheroes has officially expanded, with a new cast of characters introduced to The Boy’s brutal universe.

Gen V, the latest spin-off, follows a group of teenagers as they attend Godolkin University, Vought’s premier college for up-and-coming supes. But, unsurprisingly, there is plenty of bad news awaiting them.

Season 1 has now wrapped and the finale came with some shocking twists that are sure to cause The Boys some trouble. So, here is how Gen V’s season 1 finale sets up The Boys season 4 — and it should go without saying, but spoilers ahead.

How does Gen V season 1 end?

By the time Gen V season 1 concluded, Godolkin University had been littered with the bodies of humans and supes alike. Cate had freed the supes held captive in The Woods and set them on a killing spree, only for all to get taken down by the school’s Guardians… or should we say, former Guardians.

That’s right; after finally bringing the violence to an end, Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma were all scapegoated and blamed for the tragedy. Cate and Sam were named the new Guardians of Godolkin instead, though Cate may have some trouble “saving” lives after she brutally lost an arm to Marie’s blood powers.

Why exactly the group took the fall may have something to do with Homelander, who made a last-minute surprise cameo only to shame Marie for attacking her fellow supes before blasting her straight in the chest.

Dont worry though; Homelander may be top of the food chain in The Boys’ universe, but Marie is built different and did not let that bring her story to an abrupt end. For now, she and her friends are held captive in the wake of their eventful school activities.

Prime Video Down an arm and responsible for the Godolkin massacre, Cate was crowned a hero thanks to Homelander’s intervention.

How Gen V sets up The Boys Season 4

Gen V officially takes place sometime after season 3 of The Boys and is likely to have a big impact on how the main storyline progresses. Not only has the world of superheroes been thrust into chaos after the brutal attack at Godolkin University, but Gen V also introduced a virus that can kill supes.

Currently, it’s in the hands of Victoria Neuman — which is bad news for our favorites, Butcher, Hughie, and Starlight. Neuman will play a major antagonist in the upcoming Season 4, and it is safe to assume the virus will have something to do with that.

If it manages to get out or becomes airborne, disaster is likely to be an understatement of what to expect. And knowing The Boys, it seems like an all too imminent future.

Prime Video If it gets out, this virus promises to cause a catastrophe in The Boys season 4.

It was also revealed that Neuman’s bloody head-popping powers are in fact the same as Marie’s blood-bending abilities. So far, the two are seemingly on the same side, with Marie unaware of Neuman’s history and eager for someone to take her under their wing.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship develops in upcoming seasons and whether Marie’s powers will advance to the same level — it is certainly headed that way following Gen V’s finale.