Gen V Episode 8: Finale post-credits scene explained

Gen V Season 1 is officially out in full, but does the Episode 8 finale have a post-credits scene to stick around for? Here’s what you need to know.

The Boys universe is now a whole lot bigger. With the cast of upstart Supes from Gen V all making a name for themselves at Godolkin University and beyond, the franchise has never been bigger.

With the finale of Season 1 now out in the wild, the freshmen year is behind us. But just how did episode 8 leave it all hanging? Is there a post-credits scene to tease what’s next in the world gone mad on Compound V?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need to know about the conclusion of Gen V’s first season.

Does the Gen V Season 1 finale have a post-credits scene?

Yes, the Gen V Season 1 finale does indeed include a post-credits scene. In fact, this bonus scene doesn’t waste any time, interrupting the credits after just a few seconds to make way for its last big surprise.

None other than Billy Butcher himself is on the case. As the events of Gen V Season 1 take place after Season 3 of The Boys, this is now our most recent look at the mainline series’ character, and clearly, the streams are about to cross.

Article continues after ad

“What a bunch of c*nts,” he says in trademark Butcher fashion, seemingly investigating what remains of the Woods under Godolkin University.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Exactly where we go from here and what happens next is anyone’s guess, so we’ll all have to wait for Season 4 of The Boys to get some answers.

Amazon Studios Wherever there’s Supe-related drama, Billy Butcher isn’t far behind.

After this lone scene with Billy Butcher, however, there are no follow-up surprises waiting for you at the end of the full credits sequence. So rest assured, you can exit out of the episode right after you hear his favorite curse word.

Article continues after ad

Gen V Episodes 1-8 are on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

Gen V review | Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7 | Episode 8 | When does Gen V take place in The Boys timeline? | Gen V cast and characters | The Boys cameos | Gen V runtimes explained | Tek Knight powers explained | What is the Virus? | Jordan Li powers explained | Why does Soldier Boy return? | Every supe’s powers explained

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.