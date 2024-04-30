The Boys Season 4 ‘leaks’ reveal big Gen V fight

Plot details from The Boys Season 4 have reportedly leaked online — and if they’re true, we’ll get a fight between Kimiko and one of Gen V’s characters.

Season 3 shook up the world of The Boys. With Queen Maeve ‘dead’ (aka, retired and living peacefully with her girlfriend) and Soldier Boy locked up, Butcher and co. need to team up for a new threat: Victoria Neuman, whose sights are firmly set on the White House.

In the interim, Eric Kripke introduced us to Godolkin’s super-powered students in Gen V, with its finale leading directly into the fraught political climate of the upcoming fourth season.

Unconfirmed leaks regarding Starlight and Kimiko’s arc were recently posted to The Boys’ subreddit — and, if they come to fruition, Season 4 will see Kimiko face off against Sam, the younger brother of Golden Boy and easily the strongest character (in terms of pure physical strength) in Gen V.

We last saw Sam hailed as one of the Guardians of Godolkin after his and Cate’s massacre at the university campus, so there’s a chance they’ve been promoted to a spot in The Seven.

The leaks also claim we’ll hear Kimiko “say (or scream) her first word”, as well as seeing her fight Firecracker and torture Tek-Knight, Vought’s Batman-esque, vagina-obsessed ‘hero’ also introduced in Gen V.

“I hope Kimiko kicks Sam’s ass,” one user commented, while another wrote: “Firstly, that’s assuming the leak is true; second off he absolutely has the strength but I don’t feel he has the speed for it. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Kimiko lacked the power to penetrate his durability.”

That’s the thing: you should take these leaks with a massive grain of salt. They’ve also claimed that Frenchie will be forced to amputate Kimiko’s leg; no reason is given, but many have assumed it’d come after Neuman managed to inject her with the virus from Gen V.

