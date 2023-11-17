Disney CEO says Frozen 4 is already in the works as team work on “two stories”

Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed that the company is working on two new Frozen stories, with Frozen 3 and 4 being developed, and that the team is “hard at work” to get both these new animated films out the door soon.

While Disney may own the likes of Marvel and the Star Wars IP, their roots still lie with their animated content and classic fairy tale stories. As such, the company is still hard at work developing new animated films, with CEO Bob Iger confirming that both Frozen 3 and 4 are in the works.

During an interview with Good Morning America, Iger updated fans on the state of Frozen 3, the hotly anticipated third film in the iconic series.

However, in doing so, he also hinted that a fourth film is already being worked on and discussed, something that had not previously been mentioned by the company.

“‘Frozen 3’ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too.” Iger then added, “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now.

“[Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Following these comments from the CEO, Frozen songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez confirmed on social media that they will be back to write the music for the next two installments. Writing, “Well, I’ve been quiet here for a while but this year, this.”

After all, Frozen 3 was only confirmed in February of 2023 and the notion of a fourth film was something that had not been discussed at all prior to Iger’s new comments. These next two films will serve as follow-ups to the 2019 Frozen 2 film, which was yet another hit for the company, winning over both critics and fans alike.

While details about the next two Frozen movies are still scarce, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know as more is revealed about them.

