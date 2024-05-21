From Season 3 villain may have already been revealed

With From Season 3 set to drop later this year, some fans think the new villain has been hiding in plain sight this entire time.

From Season 3 is one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2024, leaving fans on a disturbing cliffhanger as Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) has somehow escaped to the outside world.

The From cast is set to face new evil forces in the third chapter — but fans think the main antagonist for the new episodes was already revealed back in Season 2.

During the Season 2 episode ‘The Kindness of Strangers,’ Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) confronts a pair of the smiling monsters while she and the new busload of Fromville residents hide out in the diner, one of which is the Cowboy Creature.

While he’s been a regular threat up until this point, the cicadas and the music box took over as Season 2 went on. However, the From Season 3 teaser teaser shows Boyd (Harold Perrineau) being kidnapped by the original monsters, including Cowboy Creature, meaning we could be seeing a different side to the antagonist in the third chapter.

“It’s in Season 2 when the people from the bus are just finding out about the monsters. He’s one of the monsters but while watching it I realized he looks similar to the dude that’s talking in the teaser for Season 3,” they pointed out.

A second agreed, “I recognized him immediately. The trailer seems to show a group of monsters tying Boyd up.” A third weighed in, “It’s literally him and he has the same cowboy outfit, good catch.”

“Yeah I also noticed that on the teaser, that’s definitely the same dude,” another theory stated. “Season 1/2 the ‘monsters’ seem to be just mindless creatures that want to eat humans (with glimpses of intelligence or self-awareness, like Smiley on the bus scene, or the chick that played the other dude).

“My hope is that in Season 3 we see a different side of the monsters, after all, scheming to get someone trapped appears to be a different M.O.”

Towards the end of the Season 3 teaser trailer, Boyd is tied up while trying to comfort a woman off-screen. “You’re so strong,” Boyd cries, unable to get up and help her. As her screaming intensifies, he repeats, “I know, I know, I know.”

Previous theories have claimed that the woman screaming in the teaser is Fatima, potentially explaining Boyd’s intense reaction, but now attention is back on the villain in question.

A fourth fan wondered, “This dude looked like the dude from the Season 3 teaser, now I wonder if maybe they are going to lock Boyd up in the same place where the old dude was locked up till he died.”

