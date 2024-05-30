From Season 3’s iconic location might be real, and fans are terrified

Although new episodes don’t drop until this fall, From Season 3 might be closer than we think, with fans left terrified by a real-life coincidence.

It’s a tough year for fans of the hit MGM+ series, with From Season 3 not supposed to be released until fall 2024. Until then, theories continue to circulate about what might be revealed next, and one fan has revealed that they had their very own Fromville encounter.

Passing through a heavily wooded area, two passengers were confronted by a fallen branch broken into pieces in the middle of the road, stating that they were “freaked out.”

“Friends and I were leaving a rural farm and a tree had fallen in the road. Need I say more?” the post continued.

This echoes the fallen tree every character sees on the side of the road before they become trapped in Fromville. It’s first seen in the series by the Matthews family while driving their RV cross-country.

“If I was you and saw crows, I would have cried,” said one fan, with the first clarifying, “We absolutely were able to move it and did, but it still wigged me out!”

A third weighed in, “Well if anyone comes knocking during the night you know what to do,” with a fourth stating, “Turn around and head back the other way and see if you go in an endless loop.”

The Reddit thread has now made fans incredibly wary that they might turn into the From cast if they’re not careful, but it also asks more questions about what might be to come in From Season 3.

When we last left them, Tabitha had managed to escape from Fromville after the dubious Boy in White pushed her from the lighthouse.

An earlier script leak also suggests that Kenny might be involved in trying to find her, alluding to other characters potentially being able to make their escape.

