From Season 3 fans think they’ve worked out meaning of mysterious date

Ahead of From Season 3 releasing in late 2024, fans think they’ve worked out why one mysterious date has been written in the tower.

New episodes in From Season 3 are almost guaranteed to offer up more questions and cryptic clues — but until they’re released later in the year, fans are left scratching their heads over existing storylines.

In the Fromville tower, several dates have been scratched into a wall, and some fans now think each relates to a real-life historical event from the same era.

One fan speculated: “Possible date explanation and connection to the presence of Civil War Soldiers from season 1 could be the Wilderness Battle in May of 1864 during the Civil War. I’m far from an expert but there was a battle between Grant and Lee’s army in a wooded area near Spotsylvania and Orange Counties, VA. Neither side was victorious and a total of 5525 troops (from either side) went missing/captured (according to Wikipedia).

“If the dates written in the tower signify some sort of cycle in the ‘pocket universe’ starting over, could that mean that the Civil War battle and missing soldiers were trapped in the town during one of those cycle restarts?”

While another fan suggested that 1864 could particularly link to the Fort Pillow Massacre, another added this was the same year that Prussia and Austria invaded Denmark. Astronomical occurrences have also been suggested.

However, other fans think theories playing closer to real life are way off the mark. Alongside potentially hinting at the years members of the From cast successfully left Fromville, there’s a question of what might be writing the numbers — not who.

“I don’t think it’s a person writing the date. Rather one of the evil entities or maybe the boy in white? The last date is written 1974. Coinciding with the era of the town setting (Diner, the period dress/fashion of all the monsters, Victor’s childhood? Martin’s time in town?).” another fan chimed in.

A fourth fan countered, “All the dates are written in an era-typical style, it’s unlikely from one person. It could be entirely symbolic.”

While all plausible theories — though it’s possibly worth bearing in mind that these numbers have only been seen from Tabitha’s perspective — it will be a while before any possible answers are found.

From Season 3 currently only has a tentative release window of fall 2024, with further details yet to be clarified.

