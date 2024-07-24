Terrifier 3 teaser trailer promises the scariest & goriest horror movie of 2024

Move over, Longlegs – Art the Clown is here to haunt our nightmares for the foreseeable future with the Terrifier 3 teaser trailer.

2024 is proving to be the best year for horror movie fans, and what better way to cap it off than with Damien Leone’s Christmas-themed threequel.

Ahead of its Halloween release, a blood-soaked new Terrifier 3 teaser trailer has arrived, and it looks like the new movie has a darker, scarier tone than its predecessor.

Article continues after ad

There are still some darkly comic moments (see Art in his festive era), but the footage also features plenty of jump scares and the horrifying return of Terrifier survivor-turned-antagonist Victoria Heyes.

Terrifier 3 looks set to beat infamous bedroom scene

Later on in the teaser, we see Art (David Howard Thornton) basking in the aftermath of one of his rampages. Donning a Santa costume, he sits down in a pool of blood with a severed foot beside him, before making a sinister “snow” angel.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is cut with a scene showing Art intruding on a couple in the shower, butchering them with his axe. Although it’s only a few seconds long, it’s as gory as you’d expect, hinting Terrifier 3 may just top the second movie’s goriest sequence.

For the uninitiated, Terrifier 2 featured what is one of the cruelest kills ever seen in cinema. Art tortures Sienna’s friend Allie in her bedroom by scalping her, ripping one of her arms off and splitting the other in two, and dousing her in bleach and salt.

Article continues after ad

It’s one of many moments that led to reports of audience members vomiting and passing out at screenings. And judging by the new trailer, it looks like the threequel will make good on Leone’s promise that it’ll be “insane.”

In an interview with JoBlo Celebrity Interviews last year, the filmmaker said he couldn’t shop Terrifier 3 round to Hollywood studios because he “knew they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Like that’s how insane Terrifier 3 is,” Leone continued, later adding, “Mark my words, I guarantee you the first five minutes of this movie is going to be very controversial. But that’s not even the big kill scene.”

The return of Victoria Heyes

Dark Age Cinema

As well as showing final girl Sienna (Lauren LaVera), we see the return of Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi), the sole survivor of the events of the first Terrifier and the sister of Art’s victim, Tara.

Article continues after ad

Art’s attack left her disfigured, sparking her descent into madness. In the Terrifier 2 mid-credits scene, an institutionalized Vicky paints ‘Vicky + Art’ in blood on the wall of her cell before giving birth to Art’s living head.

She’s set to play a significant role in the anticipated movie, with the new teaser trailer featuring a jump scare as Vicky’s face flashes across the screen.

The plot itself is set five years after the events of the sequel, and is set to address the killer clown’s connection to Sienna and her late father.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Terrifier 3 lands in cinemas on October 11, 2024. Until then, be sure to check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever made. You can also read our breakdown of the Longlegs ending, as well as everything we know about Smile 2, 28 Years Later, and the Speak No Evil remake.