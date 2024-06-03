The Bear Season 3 set to revisit its best and most traumatic episode

The kitchen is heating up for The Bear Season 3 and so is the drama as the official trailer for the season reveals it will revisit the Christmas catastrophe.

There’s no denying that one of the biggest cataclysmic events of The Bear Season 2 was the “Fishes” episode with all of Carmy’s family. A first-time reveal of his mother’s issues and family turmoil that ended with his mother driving her car through the house.

With The Bear Season 3 set to release on June 27, the trailer revealed it will have flashbacks back to the Feast of Seven Fishes.

On Reddit, a fan noticed how the scenes from the trailer showed Carmy in the same outfit from Fishes. Not to mention, the trailer also had Fak’s brother Teddy wearing the same red sweater. There is one main possibility of when the flashback scene takes place.

“The only thing I can guess is that this is a flashback scene, an extension of Fishes… maybe after Donna crashed her car into the house, the neighbors all came outside to see what the commotion was, and it turns out that Claire was there too (hence the first image of her with the guy standing behind her in the background looking in the same direction),” said the fan on Reddit.

“In terms of the trailer, Claire looks like she’s trying to figure out what’s going on, when Carmy looks over and presumably notices her standing there, witnessing the chaotic scene.”

So far in The Bear, a lot of Carmy’s past trauma is resurfacing as he shifts gears turning the restaurant into Michelin Star worthy. But it’s clear his past with his family and past in an elite Michelin Star restaurant has him seeing red.

As fans know, the Christmas event was a breaking point that led Carmy to move away from his family. It was also the start of his budding romance with Claire that didn’t really happen.

If Season 3 revisits what happened on that day, fans may get more insight into what happened to his mother, and the final straw breaking for Carmy.

The Bear Season 3 will be released on FX and Hulu. You can read up on why fans are worried about Syd in Season 3, and a possible death storyline.