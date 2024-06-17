From fans might have worked out how people get stuck in Fromville — and it’s obvious

From Season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows of the year — but, while they’ve been waiting, fans think they’ve figured out how the town’s endless loop actually works.

We might not have a concrete release date, but From Season 3 has been confirmed to return to screens this year. Aside from a cryptic teaser, there’s little known about what’s to come… but that doesn’t mean the TV show is any less hyped.

It’s safe to say that there are plenty of questions that need answering, but fans might have come up with an answer of their own while waiting. In fact, some are pretty confident they’ve cracked why Fromville is stuck in a continuous, isolated loop.

Contrary to what fans first thought, separate scenes in From Season 1 — including that infamous opening — confirm that those entering Fromville are actually looking at two different broken trees in the road.

If this is the case, then it could be argued that Fromville’s latest residents are looking at new entry points, looping back around into each other instead of out into reality.

“Broken faraway trees which teleport them in the Fromville town,” one fan agreed on Reddit, with a second weighing in “Well yeah, the townsfolk have to drag it back and forth into the road. So each time it’s in a somewhat different position.”

Even before From Season 3 airs, that’s a huge myth potentially busted. Instead of one infamous tree that fans think they’ve been seeing over and over again in the show, there’s more than one.

What this means going forward is now anybody’s guess, opening up a whole new set of opportunities for the show.

“I don’t think it’s the trees. It’s the crows,” one weighed in, while another fan mused “It’s possible it’s just some kind of logistical issue with filming too. Can’t really leave a massive tree in the middle of the road and they might not have anywhere to put it in the interim.”

A third clarified “It’s not, nor have they ever claimed that they all arrive on the same road and see the same tree.”

While it’s definitely not a case of families merely traveling in different directions, some other dubious moments have since been clarified. In Season 1, it was previously thought that the railroad also had something to do with the differences between entering Fromville, but as it’s not a set plant — the railroad is in fact real – it can be ruled out.

But what even if real and fantasy anymore — and is Tabitha even on the outside to begin with? We don’t know yet, but come fall, hopefully some answers will be ours.

