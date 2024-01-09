Every Free Comic Book Day 2024 title: Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men, Star Wars & More

Archie Horror Presents The Cursed Library Prelude

(W) Sarah Kuhn, Amy Chase, Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio (A) Carola Borelli, Liana Kangas, Butch K. Mapa, Vincenzo Federici, Craig Cermak (CA) Robert Hack

Following over 10 years of Archie Horror content, all roads have led to the summer’s scariest showcase! In 2024 worlds collide as Jinx Holliday and Madam Satan unpack the mystery behind the horrors that seem to descend upon Riverdale and its surrounding towns endlessly. Its source-the very library that Jinx calls her own. These terrifying stories are not merely tall tales, but an endless collection of dark worlds all created for the demonic Cursed Library. Who created this collection, and how can the horrors finally be stopped by this unlikely team?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

Asterix Olympics Special

(W) Rene Goscinny (A) Albert Uderzo

Asterix and Obelix celebrate the 2024 Paris-I mean Lutetia-Olympics with a review of their fantastic physical accomplishments throughout the series. Featuring all-new translated commentary on swimming, rugby, and the most important sport: boar-eating!

Travel back to 50 BCE for the original Buddy Comedy and enjoy these classic comic tales by the great René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

BOOM! Box 10th Anniversary Extravaganza

Celebrate a decade of BOOM! Box whimsy and fun! This special FCBD issue contains an exclusive look at brand new series from BOOM! Box, alongside some returning favorites and a whole bunch of fun surprises. To help celebrate the milestone, this special will also feature a heartfelt look back at the history of the imprint and the people who made it all possible!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

Conan the Barbarian: Battle of the Black Stone

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Roberto De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, a nightmare of events glimpsed beneath dark waters of the past. The unspeakable evil foretold by THULSA DOOM looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it…and it will take more than a Barbarian-King to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and red hot artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk) with a cover by fan favorite Rob de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)!

The new Age of High Adventure launched to high acclaim and record sales in 2023 and continues stronger than ever in 2024. Do not miss it!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Mature

Cursedverse: Blighted Dawn

(W) James Kuhoric, S.A. Check, Mark Sparacio (A) Dan Parsons, Gerardo Gambone (A/CA) Mark Sparacio

It is the dawn of the CursedVerse! Bombshell & TommTomm and Witch Hammer debuted in 2023 to excited fans looking for something new! Now with the magic of FCBD we deliver an awesome collectible issue that introduces everyone to the wider world of the CursedVerse with an exclusive story, select reprints of the debut issues, and a look ahead at the next wave of comics! Fans have been clamoring for new characters and classic comic book adventures that focus on exciting stories and epic conflicts. We deliver that with a brand-new pulp-inspired universe of comics that feature unique characters in a world full of dark magic and danger. This issue features the amazing painted art of Mark Sparacio (Sgt Rock) and delivers action, adventure, and excitement in a good old-fashioned punch to the jaw! These comics harken back to the Bronze Age of comics when books delivered fun and impactful storytelling. If you pick up this FCBD issue, you’ll open the door to a whole new world of comic collecting with stories that deliver the way comics used to!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

DC MIDDLE GRADE FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

DC YOUNG ADULT FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

MAD FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) TBD

Join the Fifteenth Doctor in a new comic book adventure!

With his courageous companion, Ruby, the Doctor is back in the TARDIS for a whole new era of time-traveling tales. But fearsome foes await…

Landing ahead of the Fifteenth Doctor’s debut comic series!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

Dying Inside

(W) Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz (A/CA) Lisa Sterle

From Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein (Everything’s Fine), and Lisa Sterle (The Modern Witch Tarot) comes the first complete chapter of DYING INSIDE, a graphic novel about a chronically depressed girl who’s tired of fighting for her death.

Today is Ash’s big finale. And by finale, of course, she means exiting the stage permanently. Ash is a sixteen-year-old girl with more angst than Ian Curtis and Elliott Smith combined (her two idols). She’s apathetic and therefore believes death is the easiest route to relief. That doesn’t mean she’ll go out without a bang, though! Nothing is more embarrassing than a lame death. Unfortunately, her meticulous plans – which include the perfect outfit, soundtrack, and method – are all ruined when the beautiful knife she buys off a webstore turns out to be charmed with a protection spell. Now, Ash has to track down the witch who turned her clocking out attempt into the worst gift imaginable: immortality. Turns out, the witch responsible is another sixteen-year-old-girl named (get this) Liv. The two vow to undo the charm together and fight for Ash’s life…well, death.

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

Eye Lie Popeye

(W) Marcus Williams (A/CA) Marcus Williams

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops next summer. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel’s Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye’s past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the Sailor Man.

With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

Far Cry: Cull the Herd

Villains from popular Far Cry games are transported into prehistoric times by the priestess Batari, who has pulled them from their lives before they’ve committed their most heinous crimes. Now, they’re tasked with fighting against the dangers of a prehistoric world and challenging their supposed destiny. Will the unusual circumstances encourage them to come together, fight against each other, or go rogue?

This nature-versus-nurture narrative examines popular characters in a new context. The series features appearances from Ant n Castillo (Far Cry 6), Vaas Montenegro (Far Cry 3), Pagan Min (Far Cry 4), and Batari (Far Cry Primal).

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

Flash Gordon #0

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Various (CA) Dan Panosian

It’s a race against time as Flash Gordon, Dale, and Doctor Zarkov try to stop the villainous MING THE MERCILESS from using the UNRAVELLER, a device that can unwind an object to their subatomic structure in one apocalyptic burst of energy. Can Flash save Earth once again, or will Ming finally get the upper hand and change the course of the universe forever?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

Cannibal

(W) Masaaki Ninomiya (A/CA) Masaaki Ninomiya

Dip your toes into the hottest new title in horror manga, but watch out for teeth! Already lauded in Japan and spawning a live-action adaptation on Hulu, ABLAZE is publishing this horrifying feast in English for the first time! After the mysterious disappearance of a countryside cop, the role is reassigned to Officer Daigo Agawa. He finds the remote village quaint, and he looks forward to an easygoing post among the warm and welcoming citizenry. Then… He gets a call. The body of a local grandmother has been found. A human bite mark has been left on the corpse, and any voiced suspicion of Agawa’s is met with a strange, sudden, and intense hostility. Something dark is lurking under the idyllic façade of the charming mountain village. But can Officer Agawa spare himself and his family from it?

Preview Material

Rating: Mature

Gatchaman #0

(W) Cullen Bunn, Tommy Lee Edwards, Steve Orlando (A) Various (CA) Chris Samnee

The triumphant return of GATCHAMAN, the iconic Japanese animated franchise of a five-member, bird-themed superhero team, known to Western audiences as BATTLE OF THE PLANETS!

This special #0 issue features an explosive, brand-new story that will kick off Mad Cave’s ongoing monthly GATCHAMAN comic book series, debuting with issue #1 in June!

The FCBD special will include a timeline for Mad Cave’s GATCHAMAN series and interconnected spinoff projects coming in 2024 and beyond!

Perfect for teens and adults alike, GATCHAMAN is not only action-packed, but addresses important social issues including conservation, environmentalism, and the responsible use of technology for progress.

GATCHAMAN will be one of Mad Cave’s biggest titles in 2024, and we’ll be supporting it with a massive marketing and promotional campaign – and our FCBD launch with issue #0 will be front-and-center in those efforts!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

Initial D & Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

(W) Shuichi Shigeno, Tsutomu Nihei (A) Shuichi Shigeno (A/CA) Tsutomu Nihei

Kodansha presents a free preview of two of the year’s most-anticipated manga: Initial D and Kaina and the Great Snow Sea. Relive Takumi’s journey from tofu delivery boy to street-racing legend in a 2-in-1 print edition of Initial D, the original manga series that made Japanese street racing into a worldwide phenomenon. Plus, an exclusive preview of the new Ghibli-esque fantasy adventure Kaina and the Great Snow Sea, the manga that inspired the new anime from the creator of BLAME!

Preview Material

Rating: Teen



Investigators: Class Action Sneak Peek

(W) John Patrick Green (A/CA) John Patrick Green

Get a sneak peek at book 8 in John Patrick Green’s bestselling InvestiGators series! Mango and Brash have always been a class act but can these alligator detectives convincingly go undercover as middle-school students to protect a team mascot? And is it a coincidence that the school is the same one Agent Mango (just barely) graduated from? Find out in Class Action!

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

Max Meow & Katie the Catsitter

(W) John Gallagher, Colleen AF Venable (A/CA) Stephanie Yue

Go on a CAT-TASTIC adventure with Max Meow and Katie the Catsitter! Your favorite crime-fighting superheroes are back with two exclusive excerpts packed into one purr-fect comic-featuring more cats, more villains, and who knows? Maybe these meow-riffic heroes will even join forces to save the day! With bonus activities included, readers and cat fans everywhere will love this furr-ociously fun comic!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

The Loud House Special

(W) Loud House Creative Team (A) Loud House Creative Team

This Free Comic Book Day is about to get LOUD! Join Lincoln Loud, his ten sisters, and his best pal Clyde for loud laughs, frantic family fun, and maybe a survival tip or two about how to grow up in a huge household! Featuring classic Loud House comic stories as well as some Loud surprises from Papercutz and the talent behind the Emmy Award-winning shows THE LOUD HOUSE and THE CASAGRANDES! Did we mention it is going to be Loud?

Preview Material

Rating: All-Ages

Disney Villains: Maleficent

Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night. Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed. Her patience wears thin. Her mystical might grows. It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magics upon the powerless people below. A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee!

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

Marvel & Fantagraphics Presents the Atlas Comic Library

(W) Joe Maneely, Basil Wolverton, Gene Colan, Russ Heath, Bill Everett (A) Joe Maneely, Basil Wolverton, Gene Colan (A/CA) Bill Everett

The ultimate Marvel team-up! Fantagraphics’ new Atlas Library collaboration with Marvel, presenting classic comics from the pre-Marvel Atlas era, began in the Fall of 2023 and continues in 2024, as evidenced in this 32-page showcase of primo pre-Code gems from the House of Ideas. Included stories represent a range of genres from the series, including Adventures Into Terror and Venus. Included are Stan Lee and Joe Maneely’s satire on anti-comics crusader Fredric Wertham, “The Raving Maniac”; Gene Colan’s horror story “The Clock Strikes”; Basil Wolverton’s horror story “Where Monsters Dwell”; Maneely’s gritty war story “Rain”; Maneely’s Hank Ketcham parody, “Pascal the Rascal”; and Bill Everett’s romantic horror story “The Kiss of Death,” starring Atlas heroine Venus.

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

Marvel’s Voices #1

(W) Shukla, Nikesh, Various (A) Various (CA) Ramcheron, Anand

Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL’S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

Monster High

(W) Various (A) Various

Greetings, ghouls, Ghostly Gossip here to tell you all about IDW and Mattel’s very first Monster High comic. Don’t look so scared! The monsters may bite, but the comics shouldn’t…

Gossip is scary-sparse during Monster High’s summer break, but this update is juicier than a Creepateria blood orange… Frankie Stein’s summer has been the total opposite of relaxing. She wants to spend time at home, but her friends are blowing up her iCoffin. Could it be a fashion emergency or is the ghoul squad in trouble? Plus, a little batty tells me that readers might get a behind-the-screams look at IDW’s new series: Monster High: New Scaremester. The ghouls are back at school, it isn’t all creepovers and monster balls like before. If you’re into frights, fiends, and fangs, you won’t want to miss this; it’ll be totally spooktacular.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

The Night Librarian

(W) Chris Lincoln (A/CA) Chris Lincoln

Night at the Museum meets The Land of Stories in this thrilling new graphic novel adventure series in which two siblings, a mysterious Night Librarian, and a motley cast of book characters try to save the New York Public Library. Twins Page and Turner know about the magic a library holds-they’ve been going to their beloved New York City public library for years, especially since their parents are always traveling for work.But a secret mission involving their dad’s rare and valuable edition of Bram Stoker’s Dracula uncovers a world they’ve never known, featuring a mysterious Night Librarian, famous heroes (and villains) that have broken free from classic books, and an epic battle to save the library from total destruction!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages

One Piece: Ace’s Story – The Manga & Status Royale

One Piece: Ace’s Story-The Manga: Experience the origin story of Fire Fist Ace, the legendary older brother of Straw Hat Luffy, in this exciting manga by renowned artist Boichi! Adventure along with Ace as he gathers a ragtag crew of like-minded buccaneers and obtains Fire Fist’s fearsome punching power!

Status Royale: THE game to master for aspiring elite eSports players. Vell’s competitive spirit ignites after a betrayal, leading her to form a team of amateur Status Royale players of her own.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics

(W) J. C. Vaughn, Various (A) Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim, Gene Gonzales (CA) Brendon & Brian Fraim

There are million-dollar comics and comics we read just for fun. Whatever you collect, that’s your business, so just collect what you love. Taking care of your comics and building a great relationship with your retailer, though, makes the journey so much better! Find out how-and more-in inventive comic stories from the team that brings you The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

Romeo vs. Juliet: A Kill Shakespeare Adventure

(W) Anthony Del Col (A/CA) Stefan Tosheff

The world’s most famous lovers are now sworn enemies dueling to the death! To protect a border town harboring a magical secret from vengeful attackers led by her former love Romeo, a pregnant Juliet must reluctantly reunite with former allies Hamlet, Othello, Puck and others. Pulitzer Prize-winner writer Anthony Del Col and artist Stefan Tosheff bring back Kill Shakespeare with this Elizabethan Western fantasy tale that’s tailor-made for fans of Neil Gaiman and Lore Olympus.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

Snoopy: Beagle Scout Adventures

(W) Charles M. Schulz (A/CA) Charles M. Schulz

Join the Snoopy, Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they camp out, explore the wild and have all kinds of laughs alone the way.

Reprint Material

Rating: All-Ages

Spidey & His Amazing Friends

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Marvel

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY! Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this FREE spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

Rating: Teen

Star Wars #1

(W) Charles Soule, Greg Pak (A) Ibraim Roberson, Ramon Rosanas (CA) Phil Noto

Are there REBEL survivors stranded on HOTH? LUKE SKYWALKER, LEIA ORGANA, LANDO CALRISSIAN and CHEWBACCA mount a dangerous rescue mission to ECHO BASE! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!

DARTH VADER employes a surprise character from the past to help him find LUKE SKYWALKER. But SABE, former handmaiden of PADME AMADALA is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an IMPERIAL COMANDER, Sabe has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the DARK LORD’S plans to remove PALPATINE from power?

Exclusive Original Material

Rating Teen

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures/Plants vs. Zombies

(W) Daniel Jose Older, Paul Tobin (A) Luisa Russo (A/CA) Andy Duggan

Journey to a galaxy far, far away with the younglings from the hit Disney+ streaming series Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, and guest-starring characters from the hit Dark Horse comic series Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures in “Sky Parade Rescue!”

Then, in the Plants vs. Zombies short story “The Origin of Zomboss,” a Brain-Z Entertainment film crew explores the many past jobs of Dr. Zomboss and what led to him forming the zombie army!

• Featuring two of Jedi Master Yoda’s brightest students, Padawan Qort and Youngling Nubs!

• “The Origin of Zomboss!”-finally told!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All Ages

Street Fighter vs. Final Fight

(W) Chris Sarracini (A) Joe Ng, Edwin Huang (A/CA) Jeffrey Chamba Cruz

The fighters of two fantastic video game franchises collide in STREET FIGHTER VS FINAL FIGHT! In this special Capcom crossover issue, the World Warriors come to blows with the heroes of Metro City across multiple eras of fighting game history! It’s a martial arts-fueled feud that reaches from the time of the original Final Fight 1, all the way up to the modern day Street Fighter 6!

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: Teen

The Valiants

We’re thrilled to bring you two exciting stories this FCBD. First up is a sneak peek at The Valiants, one of Valiant’s major arcs this year! In May, we kick things off with The Valiants #1, a prestige issue that sets the stage for a 3-part series. This FCBD issue offers a tantalizing 10-page preview. The Valiants‘ epic events will lead into Valiant 2024, a massive crossover event arriving in August. Next, we dive into the action-packed Roku Vs. Ninjak. Meet the world’s deadliest assassins, forced to collaborate on a mission assigned by the Jonin. Can they survive and retrieve what’s been stolen without taking each other out?

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

Tons of Strange

(W) Mel Smith, Greg Boucher, Sean Hood (A) Mike Gustovich, Greg Belcher, John Hageman (CA) Matt Ritchie

Three all new and EXCLUSIVE stories for FCBD from 10 TON PRESS! First, CHARLEY & HUMPHREY celebrate May 4th and try their hand at construting the most elegant of weapons while sampling the bluest of milks. Next, explore the STRANGE corners of the music world as ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES show you the mysterious origins of the AQUABATS! And, a look ahead to our follow up to BECOMING FRANKENSTEIN… Several months after the events of Becoming Frankenstein #6 we still find Victor in the hellish confines of the Ravenstone Asylum while Elizabeth revisits her past that will be the catalysts for her future as a Frankenstein.

Exclusive Original Matieral

Rating: Teen

Ultra Duck

(W) Edgar Delgado (A) Omar Lozano, Edgar Delgado (A/CA) Pedro Delgado

Carlos, a regular duck, just got dumped by his girlfriend, his life as a freelance do-it-all is going nowhere and must make some grown up decisions: to get a real job and get his girl back. That is, until he gets super powers and becomes the only duck who can stop a powerful creature who’s destroying the city on a vengeful rampage.

Exclusive Original Material

Rating: All-Ages