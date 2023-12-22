Five best X-Men comics to read before their MCU debut

All signs point to the X-Men being the next big thing in the MCU, and these stories are the quintessential tales for their next big-screen outing.

Following the finale of Ms. Marvel and the shocking post-credits scene in The Marvels, the MCU’s X-Men are no longer on the way; they’re already here. The X-Men are potentially the next great thing as superhero fatigue begins to wear down other once-promising franchises.

But the X-Men have played this game before, and with mixed results. While films like X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past are regarded as classics, there are duds like X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Apocalypse to reckon with.

The X-Men comics may have had some particularly notable lows, but the highs are genuinely some of the finest in Marvel’s back catalog.

Best X-Men books to read before the new MCU X-Men Movie

If you want to dive into the source material before the first MCU outing, these X-Men stories are the perfect primer for new fans just getting started or old fans looking to revisit a favorite.

Marvel Comics An all-new X-Men is formed to save the original team in the landmark Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Giant-Size X-Men #1

If you’re looking for the beginning of the X-Men, look no further than the original soft reboot. Marvel’s Merry Mutants spent much of the ‘70s in publishing limbo, with the Uncanny X-Men title reverting to reprints as they debated what to do with the property.

Giant-Size X-Men #1 picks up some time after the last new X-Men stories, as Cyclops and Professor X assemble a new team. Their mission is to rescue the remaining original team, who have been kidnapped by the sentient island, Krakoa.

The elements that debut here, including a more internationally-flavored team that includes Wolverine, Storm and Nightcrawler, would go on to become X-Men mainstays, making this almost required reading for modern fans.

Marvel Comics Astonishing X-Men distanced the team from their black leather era and put them back into superheroics.

Astonishing X-Men

Joss Whedon may be a controversial figure these days, but once upon a time, his name was a sign of something big. His run on X-Men isn’t just an all-time classic, but it’s still, to this date, the best jumping-on-point for new readers.

While it isn’t quite the soft reboot that Giant-Size was, Astonishing X-Men #1 does a lot to re-establish just who the X-Men are. It’s both a throwback to the classics while addressing the previous few years of X-Men stories. Those stories were incredible, but their darker tone and black leather costumes absolutely date them.

Astonishing quickly established the tensions among the team, setting up the drama of the new Xavier Institute. What starts with the X-Men returning to heroics and a grand lingering threat – a proposed “cure” for the mutant gene – quickly becomes an all-out war and one of the better space epics for the team. Astonishing X-Men is a rollercoaster ride for fans, new and old alike.

Marvel Comics The X-Men and Avengers found their pasts radically altered by a desperate Scarlet Witch in House of M.

House of M

When the Scarlet Witch suffers a mental breakdown, she unravels reality, leading to the disbanding of The Avengers. Their attempt to find Wanda puts them at odds with the X-Men. The two teams’ attempts to capture Wanda ends in a shock of white light, and everyone awakens to a new reality.

House of M presented a Marvel Universe where mutants were not feared; rather, they flourished and dominated under the leadership of Magneto. The degree to which this story shaped the next decade of Marvel stories cannot be understated, as it led not only to the personal growth of multiple Marvel heroes but to a radical new status quo for the X-Men.

With their numbers reduced to just under 200 and many important mutants losing their powers, House of M puts the X-Men on the verge of extinction, a status quo they’ve only just come back from. The MCU has already adapted elements of this for Wandavision, but a proper House of M project is still something fans clamor for.

Marvel Comics Dark Phoenix Saga pit the X-Men against the universe in a fight that everyone lost.

The Dark Phoenix Saga

If you’re looking for the quintessential classic X-Men story, The Dark Phoenix Saga is the one. This haunting classic is the first one many fans think of when lamenting their idea of a perfect old-school X-Men story.

So many of the elements of the modern X-Men are introduced here. The story sees the debut of Kitty Pryde and Dazzler, introduces Kitty and Colossus’ flirtation, and cements Cyclops as a leader of the X-Men. But it also establishes the fraught dangers of Jean Grey’s association with the Phoenix and the fallout of that bond.

Dark Phoenix Saga is a dark, winding epic that sets the bar for other stories to follow. The repercussions of this tale are still being felt more than 40 years later, and its narrative remains as timeless as ever.

Marvel Comics Days of Future Past introduced the dark future of the mutant race – and the uncertain prospect of changing it.

Days of Future Past

Days of Future Past presents a dark future for mutants. Sentinels patrol the streets, with locked away in internment camps. Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and the few remaining X-Men attempt to save the world from a nuclear holocaust, all in the far-flung future of…2013.

OK, sure, it’s dated now, but make no mistake about it. Days of Future Past tells a story of a dystopian future like no other. With their options running out, the Kitty of 2013 has her consciousness sent back to 1981, where she changes the future to save the mutant race.

Did it work? Fans are left to interpret that for themselves. Though some sequels and prequel stories, such as Days of Future Present, have touched on this timeline, it was never actually revealed if Future Kitty’s efforts were in vain. But Days of Future Past, on its own, remains prime X-Men storytelling with a gripping narrative and some of the most iconic visuals of the franchise.

For more X-Men and Marvel Comics news, keep it locked to Dexerto.

