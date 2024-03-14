X-Men: From the Ashes – New X-teams, costumes, & the fate of Xavier’s School

Marvel Comics’ X-Men books are due for a massive relaunch, with Marvel finally detailing the upcoming From the Ashes wave at SXSW.

The Fall of X is almost at its conclusion, with the Krakoa Age coming to an end. It’s going out with a bang, though, as the X-Men and Avengers unite against Orchis and a wave of Sentinels.

Details for what comes next are finally trickling out, with Marvel unveiling the next wave of X-Men titles at SXSW.

The panel featured first looks at the new teams and revealed what readers can expect from the upcoming line.

X-Men: From the Ashes reveals three new X-Men books

Revealed at SXSW, three new titles will lead the X-Men: From the Ashes initiative following Fall of X, with a number of supplementary titles releasing later in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Marvel Comics Scott Summers leads a fight for the future of the mutant race in X-Men.

X-Men

Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman will take over the adjectiveless X-Men title to kick off From the Ashes. The title follows Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, returning to his home in Alaska to lead a new team of X-Men.

Article continues after ad

The new adjectiveless team is the closest to Scott’s Extinction Team we’ve seen in some time, including Beast, Magneto, Psylocke, Kid Omega, Temper, Magik and the Juggernaut. This team is also getting a radical design update, with almost everyone getting updated uniforms and Beast reverting to a more classic design.

X-Men launches in July 2024.

Marvel Comics Rogue leads a team of “outlaw heroes” in the relaunched Uncanny X-Men.

Uncanny X-Men

Fan-favorite writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez are teaming up for the flagship Uncanny X-Men title. The book’s initial plot sees Gambit and Rogue returning to New Orleans, where they’re branded as “outlaw heroes” for a book that puts the characters back in a world with non-mutants.

Article continues after ad

Uncanny X-Men will be the most traditional X-Men team so far, with a line-up that includes team leader Rogue alongside Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee. The team has a fairly classic appearance, though some characters will get slight updates, but the book retains a fairly classic look and line-up.

Article continues after ad

The Uncanny X-Men launches in August 2024.

Marvel comics Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost lead the next generation of X-Men in Chicago.

Exceptional X-Men

Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero sees the fates of Kitty Pryde and Emma Frost explored after the fallout from Fall of X. Kitty, seeking to escape her past as an X-Man, flees to Chicago to start a new life.

It’s the debut of three brand-new mutant characters that sees Kitty thrust back into the world of the X-Men, with Emma Frost returning to help her shepherd the new mutants. Long-time fans know Kitty and Emma have always had a frosty dynamic, so the pairing should make for some interesting tales.

Article continues after ad

Exceptional X-Men launches in September 2024.

Marvel Comics The new X-Men titles will focus on individual heroes and less on teams.

Even more X-Men books are coming later in 2024

While X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, and Exceptional X-Men are the flagship titles, a host of new solo titles will also be filling the shelves. According to Marvel editor Tom Brevoort, the goal is to focus more on individual characters with fewer team books, a direct inversion of the Krakoa Era X-Men titles.

Article continues after ad

The new titles aren’t brand new but relaunches of some variety. Phoenix, X-Factor, Storm, NyX, X-Force and Wolverine will all be returning in new titles. Details on these titles, including creative teams and storylines, have not been announced as of this writing.

Free Comic Book Day previews the new X-Men – and Xavier’s Schools’ new status quo

Also announced at SXSW were details of the upcoming Blood Hunt/X-Men one-shot, which was showcased in the official From the Ashes trailer.

Article continues after ad

The Free Comic Book Day issue will be readers first glimpse at the upcoming new status quo for the X-Men titles. The story will revolve around Jubilee returning to Westchester. Here, it’s revealed that the former Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters has been dismantled and is now the prison of the mysterious Inmate X.

Blood Hunt/X-Men #1 will be available in comic shops May 4 as part of Free Comic Book Day.

Every Free Comic Book Day 2024 title: Ultimate Spider-Man, X-Men, Star Wars & More | Sabretooth War: Everyone who died so far in Wolverine’s bloodiest story ever | The darkest alternate Earths in the Marvel Multiverse | Is Wolverine an Avenger? X-Men character’s other superhero teams explained | X-Men ’97: Is Morph based on a Marvel Comics character? | What level mutant is Wolverine? X-Men character’s power level explained | How X-Men Blue: Origins’ retcons change Nightcrawler and Mystique’s relationship | Who is Wolverine’s worst enemy? X-Men character’s nemesis explained | How old is Wolverine? Age in comics, X-Men & Wolverine actor age explained

Article continues after ad