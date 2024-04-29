Best new comics May 1: Blood Hunt #1, X-Men #34, Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1, & more

Free Comic Book Day, the start of Blood Hunt and the return of Space Ghost mark a huge week for new comics releasing May 1, 2024.

It’s the first week of May, which means a ton of cool nerd stuff! Most importantly, both Star Wars Day and Free Comic Book Day collide for one masterpiece of geeky fun.

We’re obviously looking forward to all of the Free Comic Book Day releases on May 4, but there’s still a week of great new comics coming on May 1. Marvel’s big summer event is finally kicking off, while DC sets the stage for the future with a slew of annuals.

May 1 best new comics & where to buy them

Contents:

These are the best new comics for the week of May 1, 2024. You can find your local comic shop at Comic Shop Locator or purchase digital copies via the storefronts linked below.

Blood Hunt #1

By Jed McKay, Pepe Larraz, and Marte Gracia

Marvel Comics

What it’s about: THE BLOODIEST MARVEL EVENT EVER! The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood. Earth’s final night has fallen — can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the AVENGERS, BLADE, BLOODLINE, SPIDER-MAN, HUNTER’S MOON, TIGRA, DOCTOR STRANGE and CLEA as the dance of death begins in BLOOD HUNT #1!

What we think: I’m not going to lie, I initially rolled my eyes at Blood Hunt. Vampires and Marvel heroes have been clashing for my entire life, and while there are some great stories (I remain particularly fond of Curse of the Mutants), it’s not a pairing I ever think that fondly of. Those fears may have been unfounded, though; the early buzz for Blood Hunt is remarkable, and the event looks like it may truly be massive in scale. Could Blood Hunt be the event Marvel needs to cement the summer?

The Flash (2024) Annual #1

By Si Spurrier Tom Derenick, Scott Koblish, George Kambadais, Amancay Nahuelpan, Lee Loughridge, Matt Herms, Marissa Louise, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Mike Deodato Jr., and Jão Canola

DC Comics The Flash Annual sees Wally West trapped in the Speed Force.

What it’s about: THE FLASH FAMILY NEEDS HELP—FROM BARRY ALLEN! With Wally West M.I.A., Central City needs help dealing with all the bizarre new threats that have arisen, so thankfully, Wallace West, Avery Ho, and Circuit Breaker are here to help. But can they count on Barry Allen, who is having a crisis of his own?

What we think: Things are incredibly dire in this run of The Flash. Wally’s stuck in Limbo, Barry’s suffering a full-on mental break thanks to the Rogues, and Linda’s barely keeping herself, let alone her family, together. It’s dour, yeah, but I’d be lying if I said I’m not on the edge of my seat wondering how this all plays out. The Annual is poised to play a big role in the current Flash arc, so don’t skip this one.

X-Men #34

By Gerry Duggan, Joshua Cassara, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Marte Gracia

Marvel Comics Xavier’s betrayal rocks the Krakoa people in X-Men #34.

What it’s about: THE END IS NIGH! The Krakoan Age is nearly at an end… and what might be the final battle of the heroes of Krakoa! One last stop before the fall and rise come to their conclusion… and everything changes!

What we think: The X-Men are finally more or less reunited, but at a grim cost. Xavier has betrayed mutants and the dream, which is leading to the cracks that are sure to be the foundation for July’s relaunches. It kind of sucks that a lot of plot points – like key survivors or Jean’s return as the Phoenix – have been spoiled by the building hype for the From the Ashes reboot, but one huge question still hangs over readers: What will be the final fate of Xavier and Krakoa?

Nightwing (2024) Annual #1

By Travis Moore, Ivan Plascencia, Alex Guimarães, Tamra Bonvillain

DC Comics Nightwing takes a supporting role for 2024 Annual #1, whihc focuses on his ex-girlfriend and pirate queen, Bea.

What it’s about: DISCOVER THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THE PIRATE QUEEN! The secret origins of Bea Bennett! During Nightwing’s recent pirate adventure, we learned that Bea Bennett, Dick/Ric’s ex-girlfriend, is a pirate queen whose father, the Quartermaster, left her an entire pirate society! But what about her life before she became a pirate? Before she met Ric Grayson? Just what, and more importantly, who led her to where she is today. A backstory like no other with tales of betrayal, love, and independence.

What we think: Bea was easily one of the biggest dropped balls from the Ric Grayson era of Nightwing. While fans were almost universally against Ric himself, I think many enjoyed Bea and were shocked to see her just brushed aside. The current run fortunately fixed that, though it did take the additional step of making her…a pirate queen? Bea’s origin is finally explained in this one, and who doesn’t love a good pirate story?

Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1

By Joe Kelly, Adam Kubert, Frank Martin

Marvel Comics It’s a synergy slasher fest as Deadpool and Wolverine try to avert a world war.

What it’s about: WADE WILSON AND LOGAN AT THE ENDS OF THE EARTH — AND EACH OTHER’S THROATS! The most intensely mismatched team-up in comics and pop culture — the best there is and the merc with the mouth — undergoes a radical change as we kick off a three-part, globe-spanning saga for the ages! The mysterious DELTA believes in change. Change is good. But as he sets his sights on DEADPOOL, and WOLVERINE is caught up in the plot, is the third time really the charm, or the curse? Get ready for WWIII to erupt on the scene with the wildest duo in comics from legends Joe Kelly (DEADPOOL, UNCANNY X-MEN) and Adam Kubert (WOLVERINE, UNCANNY X-MEN)!

What we think: Just in time for Deadpool and Wolverine’s marketing hype, we get a new crossover between the two in comics. It’s a good thing, too, considering they’ve had way less interaction in comic pages than you would expect. If you’re new to these characters and want to understand how they interact before the movie or just love a good old-fashioned, ’90s-style hyper-violent brouhaha, this is the book for you.

Space Ghost #1

By David Pepose, Jonathan Lau, Taylor Esposito, Francesco Mattina

Dynamite Comics 1960s icon Space Ghost is back for a new, modern take.

What it’s about: Greed and corruption flourish in the darkness between stars. With the territories of the Galactic Federation spread far and wide across the vastness of space, pirates and hijackers ransack the distant colonies with cruel disregard for the innocent scientists living within them.

Yet there is a cosmic vigilante who metes out justice throughout the galaxy, bringing vengeance to those prey upon the defenseless.

Some say he is a policeman who has abandoned the strictures of the law. Others say he is a phantom, the sole survivor of a war-torn planet. And those who have survived his wrath claim he is more a force of nature, able to bend the very elements of Creation to decimate his enemies. They call him the SPACE GHOST – and his adventures begin here!

Award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and superstar artist JONATHAN LAU (Vampirella Strikes) kick off this action-packed series with a surprise attack on Space Colony Omicron – home of the brilliant scientist Dr. Jerrod Keplar and his young children, Jan and Jace, as well as their pet monkey, Blip. With the colony’s defenses overwhelmed, all seems lost – but these ruthless pirates didn’t count on the wild card that is Space Ghost!

What we think: I’m honestly in awe of this, the second gritty Space Ghost reboot in my lifetime. Longtime fans will likely remember the 2005 reboot of the character, which was critically acclaimed for the way it took a camp ‘60s cartoon character and made them a fleshed-out, modern hero.

The truth is, Space Ghost has a ton of potential as a cosmic powerhouse, and the right creative team will find themselves more or less with a blank slate. Pepose’s work on Punisher has proven his chops with redefining a legacy character, and Lau’s work on Dynamite’s Green Hornet and 007 series has been incredible. I am, against all odds, really looking forward to this Space Ghost reboot.

Every new comic releasing May 1, 2024

Barbaric: Born in Blood #1

Basic Instinct #4

Bear Pirate Viking Queen #1

The Blood Brothers Mother #1

Blood Hunt #1

Blood Hunt: Red Band Edition #1

Blowtorch / Pinpoint: Aliens Passage #1

Cable #4

Cemetery Kids Don’t Die #3

Covenant #80

Crave #6

Creating Copra: The Definitive DIY Guide to Making and Self-Publishing Comics

DC’s Spring Breakout! #1

Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII #1

Fated Faeries #1

The Flash 2024 Annual #1

The Fog #3

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Absolute Power Special Edition #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Archie Horror Presents The Cursed Library Prelude #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Asterix Olympics Special #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Barda Special Edition

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Barkham Asylum Special Edition

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Blood Hunt / X-Men #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: BOOM! BOX 10th Anniversary Extravaganza #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Clusterfux Comix

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Conan Battle of the Black Stone #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Cursedverse #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Disney’s Encanto & Turning Red: The New Adventures #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Doctor Who #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Dying Inside #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Energon Universe 2024 Special #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Eye Lie Popeye #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Far Cry Cull The Herd #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Flash Gordon #0

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Gatchaman #0

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Hellboy / Stranger Things #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Initial D/Kaina of the Great Snow Sea #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Investigators Class Action Sneak Peak #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Jonny Quest #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Katie Catsitter / Max Meow Mash-Up #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Mad Magazine Special Edition

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Maleficent #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Marvel & Fantagraphics Present The Atlas Comics Library #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Marvel Voices #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Monster High #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: One Piece Ace’s Story / Status Royale #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire/ Splatoon 3 #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Romeo vs. Juliet A Kill Shakespeare Adventure #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Snoopy Beagle Scouts Adventures #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures / Plants vs. Zombies #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Star Wars/Darth Vader #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Street Fighter vs. Final Fight #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: The Loud House #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: The Night Librarian #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: The Overstreet Guide to Collecting Comics #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: The Valiants #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: The Worlds of James Tynion IV #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Tons of Strange #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultimate Universe / Spider-Man #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Ultraduck #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Unico Awakening #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Unicorn Crush #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Whispers from the Voyage #1

Free Comic Book Day 2024: Witches of Brooklyn #1

Get Fury #1

Ghostlore #10

Godzilla: War for Humanity #5

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents: 2024 May the 4th Cosplay Pinup Special #1

Gumaa: The Beginning of Her #6

Harley Quinn 2024 Annual #1

Homeland #0

The Immortal Thor #10

The Incredible Hulk #12

The Invincible Iron Man #18

Kaya #18

King Spawn #33

Knights of the Dinner Table #312

Lester of the Lesser Gods #1

Lilo & Stitch #3

Lore Olympus #275

Mezo: The Trial of Roden #1

Minor Threats: The Fastest Way Down #2

Monster Fun #19 (Sinister Science)

My Hero Academia #421

Darkwing Duck: Negaduck #5

Nexus Newspaper Strips Vol 2: The Battle For Thuneworld #1

Nightwing 2024 Annual #1

One Piece #1113

Paklis #8

Parliament of Rooks #5

Power Pack: Into the Storm #5

Previews #428

Previews: Customer Order Form #428

Ranger Academy #7

RoboForce #1

The Savage Sword of Conan #2

The Scale Trade #1

Sept ‘n’ Ember

Sonic the Hedgehog: Fang the Hunter #4

Space Ghost #1

Spider-Woman #7

Star Trek: Sons of Star Trek #2

Star Wars Insider #225

Star Wars: Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Special #1

Superman: House of Brainiac Special #1

Toxic Summer #1

The Trident of Aurelia: The Storm #1

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5

The Walking Dead Deluxe #88

We Don’t Kill Spiders: Season of the Witch – Ashcan #1

Weapon X-Men #3

What’s the Furthest Place From Here? #18

The Whisper Queen: A Blacksand Tale #1

The White Trees #1

World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #32

X-Men #34

Zorro: Man of the Dead #4

